Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation Donates $225,000 to SoldierStrong Through Vino for Vets Event

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) hosted its fourth-annual Vino For Vets powered by DropLight fundraiser in October, donating $225,000 to benefit charitable partner, Turns For Troops/SoldierStrong.

“The success of Vino For Vets is a testament to the generosity of our supporters and the power of coming together for a purpose,” said Graham Rahal. “SoldierStrong’s commitment to helping veterans rebuild their lives through access to life-changing medical technology aligns perfectly with our mission at GCRF. Courtney and I are humbled to contribute to their efforts and to stand alongside an organization making such a profound impact on our veteran community.”

As primary sponsor for Graham Rahal’s IndyCar, United Rentals donates $50 to Turns For Troops for each lap that Rahal completes during the racing season. Those funds power the efforts of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit based in Stamford, Conn., to help veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country.

The technologies SoldierStrong donates include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to assist paralyzed and injured veterans in standing and walking again, as well as the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems have been donated by the organization, equating to more than $7.3 million in donated technologies since 2013.

Vino For Vets powered by DropLight combines the Rahals’ love for fine wine with their passion for military veterans. Hosted during the harvest season, the event is a couples-exclusive, weekend-long wine experience in Napa Valley. The GCRF team strategically researches and selects some of the most sought-after, rare, and delicious wines to bring forward to attendees.

“We are incredibly grateful to Graham and Courtney Rahal, the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation, DropLight, and to every patriot who attended Vino For Vets,” said Dr. Chris Meek, Co-Founder and Chairman of SoldierStrong. “The generosity on display at this event directly strengthens our mission to provide life-changing technology and resources to America’s injured veterans. Thanks to supporters like GCRF and the broader Vino For Vets community, we’re able to help more service members regain mobility, independence, and the quality of life they deserve.”

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation

The Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization led by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and former NHRA star Courtney (Force) Rahal. The foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of our Veteran Community and advancing cancer research, supporting programs that deliver vital resources, create transformative opportunities, and drive meaningful, long-term impact. Through signature fundraising initiatives, including high-impact charity events, auctions, and community partnerships, GCRF has contributed millions of dollars toward organizations that are creating lasting change. For more information about the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation, please visit gcrfoundation.org or follow @GCRFoundation on social media.

