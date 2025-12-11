IMG Academy’s NCSA College Recruiting Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Student-Athletes, Transforming College Recruiting Experience

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy today is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of NCSA College Recruiting. Since its founding in 2000, NCSA has helped redefine how student-athletes and college coaches connect, becoming an industry leader in college sports recruiting technology, education, and guidance.

Now a core part of the IMG Academy digital product ecosystem alongside SportsRecruits and online personal development coaching product, IMG Academy+, NCSA continues to advance IMG Academy’s purpose of empowering student-athletes to win their future by providing families with unmatched tools, guidance and personalized recruiting coaching throughout the recruiting journey.

A Legacy of Scale and Impact

Since 2000, NCSA has supported more than 750,000 student-athletes, facilitated over 330,000 college commitments, and helped coaches across all 50 states and around the world discover college recruits across 31 sports. Today, NCSA serves more than 175,000 student-athlete premium members and 4.5 million student-athlete free members, and over 50,000 college coaches engage with NCSA student-athletes each year.

Over the last five years, on average more than 30,000 NCSA student-athletes per year are placed on college roster sports each year, which is approximately 25% of all college freshman roster spots across DI, DII, DIII and NAIA.

Driving Innovation in the Modern Recruiting Era

What began 25 years ago in a living room, serving a few hundred student-athletes each year, has grown into the world’s leading college recruiting organization. Today, NCSA alongside SportsRecruits stand at the forefront of the recruiting industry, powered by a tech-enabled digital platform and the largest team of college recruiting coaches anywhere in the world.

Over the past quarter century, NCSA has built a proven system that helps student-athletes gain visibility earlier, connect with college coaches more efficiently, and navigate the recruiting process with expert guidance and confidence. Each year, NCSA facilitates hundreds of thousands of coaching sessions, evaluations, recruiting workshops, and highlight videos, creating the most comprehensive and far-reaching recruiting ecosystem in youth sports.

Now, as part of IMG Academy, NCSA enters its next chapter with expanded opportunity and continued momentum. With additional services planned, its purpose remains clear and unwavering: empowering student-athletes to win their future. In this next phase, IMG Academy is focused on broadening global reach, deepening recruiting education, strengthening strategic partnerships, and integrating new technology to support student-athletes in even more dynamic and personalized ways.

“NCSA has shaped the recruiting landscape for 25 years, creating opportunity and impact at a scale no one else in our industry has ever achieved,” said Chris Ciaccio, Chief Commercial Officer of IMG Academy. “NCSA’s impact is measured not just in numbers, but in lives transformed and futures unlocked. As part of IMG Academy, NCSA will continue to evolve and lead from the front with best-in-class services designed to serve the next generation of student-athletes around the world.”

For 25 years, NCSA has helped student-athletes play their sport in college. The next 25 years will be defined by new innovations and added expert services to support athletic development and to provide guidance and resources to navigate an ever-changing college recruiting environment no matter where they live, what sport they play, or what dreams they’re pursuing.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.