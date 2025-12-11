LVT Appoints Three C-Suite Executives to Support Rapid Company Growth

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today announced three new executive leadership appointments:

Chief Product Officer, will lead LVT’s product strategy as it executes on the vision for actionable intelligence for the physical world. Bentinck most recently served as Vice President of Product Management, IoT and Edge Intelligence, at Cisco Meraki. Arvind Bobra, Chief Financial Officer, will lead financial operations in support of the company’s expansion. He replaces Andrew Gale, who will now oversee LVT’s manufacturing operations, for which Gale has deep history and expertise. Bobra brings a successful history of finance leadership. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Lessen, where he achieved the company’s first profitable year. Prior to that, Bobra was a key senior leader on the finance team at Axon, helping to drive improved profitability and more than 10-fold market capitalization expansion.

The new executives lend complementary insight and industry expertise that will further position LVT for sustained success. They will work directly with LVT CEO and co-founder Ryan Porter and recently appointed president Chris Beckstead .

The leaders shared the following quotes:

“George, Arvind, and Mike have each achieved incredible success in their past roles, and they bring diverse perspectives that will propel LVT into the next generation. The entire company is thrilled to bring them on board and capitalize on every opportunity we have as we expand LVT’s offerings.” - Ryan Porter

"When I looked at LVT, I saw many similarities to that of Meraki. Great products delivering great customer outcomes, and doing so in a way that is quick and easy to achieve. LVT has an enviable reputation in the physical security industry, and I look forward to building on this and growing our capabilities in other areas. The new wave of transformational AI technologies already deployed at LVT will enable us to deliver on the vision of actionable intelligence for site management, no matter the use case." George Bentinck

“LVT’s competence and culture have impressed me already. I am honored to join a team that has turned a bootstrapped startup into one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in Utah. LVT attracts best-in-class talent, who are motivated to serve customers and sell into a market with growing demand. I see tremendous opportunity to build upon this strong foundation, continuing to create value for customers and the company.” - Arvind Bobra

“I am excited to join LVT at this significant moment for both the company and the site intelligence industry. LVT has proven itself as an industry leader, delivering tangible value for customers and their stakeholders today while remaining at the forefront of innovation for the future.” - Mike Johnson

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world, making sites intelligent by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit www.lvt.com.