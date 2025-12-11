CIRI Congratulates the Latest Graduates of its Certified Professional in Investor Relations Program for Achieving the Prestigious CPIR Professional Designation

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is proud to announce the newest recipients of the prestigious Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) professional designation.





The CPIR designation is earned through CIRI’s Certification Program conducted in partnership with the Rotman School of Management, one of the world’s most reputable and innovative business schools. The Program covers the strategic, multi-disciplinary role of investor relations, including advanced courses in capital markets, securities law, regulatory disclosure, accounting, finance, communications, strategy, ESG, artificial intelligence, stakeholder relations and Board engagement. Participants must successfully complete the 10-month program and pass a comprehensive, three-hour exam to earn the CPIR designation.

“Successful and smart publicly traded companies recognize how critical the role of the investor relations professional is as a strategic advisor and conduit to the capital market community,” stated Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “Strong corporate performance is rewarded when the value proposition is effectively communicated. The Certification Program delivers the knowledge necessary to put your strategy into context for stakeholders. Congratulations to those listed above for achieving this designation and elevating the investor relations profession across capital markets.”

About CIRI

CIRI’s mandate is to contribute to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession.

