GROWNSY Elevates Co-Parenting Support with “Parenting In Real Life — The Real Side of Growth” Event at Babylist Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, the baby care brand trusted by more than 3 million families worldwide, hosted its “Parenting In Real Life — The Real Side of Growth” event at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom, bringing parents together for an open discussion about what early parenthood actually looks like behind closed doors. The session blended comedy, expert strategies, and hands-on demonstrations to give parents practical ways to divide responsibilities, reduce stress, and create smoother daily routines.





Real Talk on Parenting and Family Well-Being

The event addressed a reality many parents rarely talk about openly: early parenthood can be overwhelming, isolating, and mentally draining. Attendees were encouraged to share experiences around the mental load, constant decision-making, disrupted sleep, and the pressure to “hold everything together.” By normalizing these challenges, the event aimed to reduce stigma and help parents feel less alone.

From there, the conversation expanded beyond basic baby care to the well-being of the entire household. Speakers emphasized that parents’ emotional health, rest, and time are essential components of a healthy home ecosystem. A central theme ran throughout the event: supporting parents is just as important as caring for the baby, and simple routines, clear communication, and the right tools can create balance for both partners.

Parents expressed relief and recognition, many noting it was the first time they felt seen not just as caregivers, but as individuals navigating a complex season of life.

Practical Expertise Delivered Through Three Distinct Voices

To help parents translate these ideas into daily life, GROWNSY curated a lineup of experts who offered a fresh lens on family stress, along with actionable steps parents could implement right away.

Nicole Burch , comedian and mom, opened the event with a candid set about marriage, exhaustion, and the everyday chaos parents try to manage. Her performance created a relaxed atmosphere and reminded parents that humor can be an important release during demanding seasons of life.

Gia Gambaro Blount, early childhood expert and parent consultant, provided a developmental lens on stress, explaining how babies rely on parents for co-regulation and how difficult moments—tantrums, bedtime struggles, overstimulation—can become opportunities for learning rather than guilt. Her session encouraged families to distribute emotional and physical labor more evenly and to build routines that support both partners.

Bekah DuChateau, certified professional midwife, shared simple routines families can adopt immediately, from smoothing bedtime transitions to preparing for night feeds and outings. These parallel perspectives gave parents a clear takeaway: smoother routines create more room for rest and connection, and co-parenting works best when both partners have tools and knowledge to share the load.



Tools for Real Life, Designed to Lighten the Load

Throughout the event, GROWNSY products were used to illustrate how thoughtful design can support smoother family routines.

For night feeds, experts highlighted how a GROWNSY bottle warmer can quickly bring milk to temperature, making it easier for parents to take turns during overnight care.

For end-of-day clean-up, the GROWNSY EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro demonstrated how one-touch washing, sterilizing, and drying helps ensure neither parent is left scrubbing at the sink.

While covering mealtime stress and picky eating, the GROWNSY Baby Food Maker showed how parents can prep fresh meals in one device through simple steaming and blending, helping families save time and maintain consistent feeding routines.

When discussing winter outings and stuffy noses, the GROWNSY Nasal Aspirator was recommended as a diaper-bag essential, helping babies breathe easier and giving parents one less worry on the go.





By showing how mindset, routine, and tools work together, the event made GROWNSY’s role clear: to meet families where they are and design solutions that make co-parenting more manageable, more balanced, and more sustainable over time.





The event closed with a Vision Board DIY Session, where moms used GROWNSY’s custom kits to map out their hopes for the year ahead for themselves, their children, and their families. Many shared their boards using #GROWwithGROWNSY and #MomVision2026, creating a collective moment of optimism and connection.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates innovative baby care products designed to fit seamlessly into modern family life. More than just a baby care brand, we are an all-in-one smart solution provider designed to liberate modern parents from daily complexities. From scientifically-backed feeding essentials to smart hygiene tools like nasal aspirators and sterilizers, our products combine insightful design with evidence-based functionality. We strive to solve the "micro-pain points" of parenting, empowering you to discover yourself while nurturing your little one. Experience a lighter journey and bloom together with GROWNSY.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

