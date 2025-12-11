Truxton Wealth Expands Tax Advisory Expertise With the Addition of Matt Winn

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Wealth is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Winn as Vice President and Wealth & Tax Strategist. In this role, Matt will deliver comprehensive tax planning solutions tailored for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business entities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Winn to Truxton Wealth," said Drew Mallory, Chief Fiduciary Officer. "Sound comprehensive tax strategy is fundamental to delivering our client value proposition. Matt's experience and proven track record further reinforces Truxton’s ability to navigate the income and transfer tax complexities our clients face."

With more than 14 years of experience in tax and accounting, Matt brings deep expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes. Prior to joining Truxton, he served as a Partner at Jacobs, Cohen & Associates, PLLC and as Associate Director at Riverfront Advisors, where he advised individuals, businesses, estates, and trusts on all aspects of tax strategy.

Matt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Austin Peay State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA).

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

