MD Logic Health & Well Minerals Launch Pure Whole Food Vitamin C, a Premium, 100% Natural Vitamin C Supplement Sourced Exclusively from Organic Fruit

Miami, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of the origins and quality of their nutritional supplements, Well Minerals x MD Logic Health®'s new collaboration product, Pure Whole Food Vitamin C, aligns perfectly with the growing demand for pure, whole-food-based nutrition. The Pure Whole Food Vitamin C is designed to help support immune health, enhance skin vitality, and boost overall wellness, making it an essential addition to any health-conscious individual's regimen.*





Pure Whole Food Vitamin C by Well Minerals x MD Logic Health

This new formula delivers a potent 450mg dose of vitamin C in every serving, derived entirely from a synergistic blend of organic amla, organic acerola, and organic camu camu fruit. While synthetic ascorbic acid is often created in a lab using GMO corn, this product offers a gentle, bioavailable alternative that respects your body's natural biology.

"Vitamin C influences nearly every aspect of wellness, from immune strength to collagen production," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Pure Whole Food Vitamin C offers the nutrient in its most natural and recognizable form, allowing the body to absorb and use it effectively, not as an isolated compound, but as a complete nutrient matrix".

Pure Whole Food Vitamin C is a testament to the power of whole-food nutrition. For years, leading practitioners have recommended whole-food vitamin C over synthetic ascorbic acid because of its synergistic properties. Natural vitamin C preserves the cofactors found in fruit, including phytonutrients, polyphenols, and bioflavonoids, which are associated with improved absorption and overall antioxidant capacity. Pure Whole Food Vitamin C simplifies this approach, offering a gentle daily formula that reflects nature’s original design and is ideal for long-term daily use.

"Pure Whole Food Vitamin C is a product I have wanted for years," said Noelle Tarr, Founder of Well Minerals. "People deserve nutrient support that aligns with how the body actually works. This formula provides vitamin C in its natural, whole-food matrix, helping strengthen immunity, skin, and overall vitality with nothing artificial".

This launch marks the fourth MD Logic Health® x Well Minerals collaboration, extending a partnership built on a shared vision of clean, foundational wellness. Pure Whole Food Vitamin C is a reflection of this ethos, offering consumers a reliable and sustainable option for their vitamin C needs.

To celebrate this new addition to the Well Minerals x MD Logic Health line, customers can enjoy an exclusive launch offer. Save 15% OFF Pure Whole Food Vitamin C by using the code PRESS15. Commit to your daily resilience and experience the benefits of a consistent, whole-food nutrient source. Learn more: https://www.mdlogichealth.com/pure-whole-food-vitamin-c.





About Noelle Tarr

Noelle is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (NTP) and Certified Personal Trainer National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). She is the creator and host of the top-ranked health podcast, Well-Fed Women, and the founder of coconutsandkettlebells.com. Additionally, Noelle authored the best-selling cookbook, Coconuts, and Kettlebells, and has created many innovative programs including the personalized home workout program, Strong From Home.

Noelle has been working in the health and wellness industry for almost 20 years. She's a Marine Corps wife, mom to two young kids, and currently resides with her family in Northern Virginia.





About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to creating sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible. The company’s mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys by providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Their commitment to quality ensures that every supplement is manufactured in GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facilities in the USA.

With a product line focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, MD Logic Health has earned national recognition and has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

