Click&Share Launches AI-Powered Autonomous Bike Rental Platform, Cutting Operating Costs Up to 70%

Faak am See, Austria, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click&Share today announced its fully integrated autonomous bike rental platform, combining its proven backend operations - already serving customers across seven countries - with a new customer-facing booking system for a complete end-to-end solution.





Customer accessing autonomous rental location using time-limited access code (Photo: Martin Hofmann)

This marks a breakthrough in how AI interacts with the physical world. It's not just automating emails or scheduling—it is unlocking bikes, managing rentals, guiding customers, and running the entire front desk and access point of a business. No staff required on-site—operators simply maintain the bikes; the platform handles everything else. Owners describe the experience as "business on autopilot," or as Click&Share positions it, "the magic of an operation that runs itself".

Users are responding enthusiastically. One recent rider put it simply: "I'm a technophobe. This personless rental was perfect—web reservation simple, pickup simpler, return the same."

Efficiency That Enables Sustainability and Disrupts Markets

Traditional rental shops suffer from high staffing costs and lost revenue when closed. Click&Share users are already reporting up to 70 percent cost reduction and more than 20 percent revenue growth thanks to 24/7 availability.

Lower operating costs also unlock a meaningful sustainability benefit: rental companies can reduce their prices while staying profitable. When renting becomes more affordable and completely frictionless, customers increasingly choose shared bikes over owning their own. This ease of access is a key enabler of the circular economy—where products are reused more and produced less.

The Platform's Competitive Impact

In some initial deployments, Click&Share-powered stores opened close to traditional rental shops and quickly captured significant market share, demonstrating how dramatically the economics have shifted in favor of autonomous operations.

Flexible Deployment Models

Click&Share adapts to diverse operational needs. Some businesses run hybrid operations—pairing staffed service during business hours with outdoor self-service stations that reduce counter queues at peak times and capture after-hours demand. Others run fully autonomous operations out of traditional storefronts. And some eliminate storefronts entirely, deploying bikes across multiple remote locations like hotels and trailheads and operating from a central warehouse, with managers delivering inventory where demand is.

Unlike micromobility sharing systems, Click&Share is designed for high-quality bicycles and E-Bikes, where autonomous operation must balance accessibility with security. The platform integrates with 23 smart lock brands and supports flexible security setups, including optional video surveillance, allowing autonomous operation in virtually any environment.

The customer journey is built for ultimate convenience: book online, pay instantly, receive a digital briefing and time-limited access code, unlock, ride, and return with a simple lock-and-photo confirmation. The entire experience is web-based, requiring no app download and no sign-in for the user.

AI Handles the Front Desk

Click&Share's communication AI answers questions, manages bookings and modifications, supports multiple languages, and escalates to a human only when needed.

"AI has finally stepped into the real world in a way that creates immediate, tangible value," said Thomas Dickhoff, Co-Founder of Click&Share. "Owners gain back their time, customers gain freedom and convenience, and communities gain a more sustainable transportation model. This is automation that benefits everyone."

About Click&Share

Click&Share transforms rental operations into autonomous 24/7 services through smart lock integration and AI-powered communication. Serving customers across Europe and the United States, the platform enables staff-free rental businesses that maximize profitability while delivering seamless customer experiences. Founded in Austria, Click&Share supports 23 smart lock brands and flexible deployment models from hybrid operations to fully autonomous storefronts. For more information, visit https://clickandshare.co/en.









Customer returning bike at autonomous rental location (Photo: Martin Hofmann)

Contact Information | Press Inquiries



Thomas Dickhoff

CEO Click&Share GmbH

Badeweg 6, 9583 Faak am See, Austria

press@clickandshare.co

+43 670 3500425