Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR) securities between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (ii) despite the Company’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, it was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (iii) in turn, the Company mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; (iv) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Integer should contact the Firm prior to the February 9, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .