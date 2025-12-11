Category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the regulator

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 DECEMBER 2025 AT 17:50 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc: The investigation related to securities market offences has been completed

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) informed on 3 May 2024 that the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) made a preliminary investigation request to the police for securities market offences related to the Company. The investigation and prosecution have been finalized. According to information received by OmaSp on 11 December 2025, the prosecutor has disclosed to the public the parties to whom the charges relate. OmaSp is not subject to any claims for sanctions in the matter, and the Company is not a party to the matter.

