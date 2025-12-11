Facing Life's Wounds: Overcoming Shame, Fear, and Disappointment

Charleston, SC, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life is a journey filled with ups and downs, and while we all cherish the good times, the bad moments often leave us wishing they never happened. In New Beginnings, James Purvis explores the universal experience of facing life's challenges. Many of us bury our pain, driven by feelings of shame, fear, and disappointment. This book reveals how silence can deepen our wounds, affecting our emotional well-being and relationships. It encourages readers to confront their past, embrace their feelings, and embark on a journey of self-discovery.



New Beginnings delves into the emotions that accompany our struggles. Readers will find relatable stories that highlight the importance of acknowledging hidden pain. The narrative emphasizes that keeping our experiences secret can lead to a cycle of internalized hurt. As we grapple with our challenges, we may resort to acting out or seeking distractions to numb our feelings. This pursuit of relief can distance us from our true selves, making it hard to understand the roots of our anger and frustration.



Key themes in New Beginnings include:

- The impact of shame and fear on our emotional health

- The importance of confronting our past to heal

- Strategies for self-discovery and reclaiming our lives

- The journey from pain to renewal and hope

- Finding strength in vulnerability and connection



James Purvis structures the narrative to guide readers through their healing process, reminding us that despite the difficulties we face, hope and renewal are always attainable. Embrace the possibility of new beginnings, he states, capturing the essence of resilience.



As readers embark on this transformative journey, they will discover that moving forward is possible, even when reality feels overwhelming. What steps will you take to reclaim your life?



New Beginnings is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: James Purvis, born in Syracuse, NY, is a devoted father of two, with a daughter in West Virginia and a son in Kentucky, where he enjoys time with his granddaughters. His childhood summers were spent camping and fishing near Kingston, Ontario. As a father, he prioritized fun vacations, including amusement parks and historical sites, to instill a love of history in his children. An avid traveler and hiker, James enjoys exploring the Adirondacks, Berkshires, Green Mountains, Blue Ridge Mountains, and Shenandoah Valley. He also loves singing, from oldies to contemporary, especially songs that celebrate his faith.

Available for interviews: Author, James Purvis

