Movement Unveils the Move Alliance: A New Model for Ecosystem Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Industries , a core contributor of the Movement Network, today announced the Move Alliance, an industry-first ecosystem program that aligns project economics with $MOVE through performance-based incentives and protocol revenue commitments. Launched with an inaugural cohort of ten projects spanning DeFi, payments, and gaming, the program welcomes additional waves in the coming months.

The Move Alliance unifies the ecosystem through a simple mechanic: as applications grow, their protocol revenues fuel $MOVE buybacks that strengthen liquidity for all participants. This approach eliminates the burden of individual token management and allows builders to focus on product-market fit while maintaining optionality to launch tokens under Movement-aligned conditions as they scale.

How it Works

Participating projects commit protocol revenues to transparent, on-chain buybacks of the $MOVE token, creating direct alignment between application growth and network value.

For Builders: Projects receive performance-based $MOVE incentives tied to measurable contributions and earn rewards for genuine traction without the cost and distraction of token maintenance.

For the Network: Systematic $MOVE buybacks deepen liquidity and improve trading execution for all participants. As applications scale, the entire ecosystem benefits.

Inaugural Cohort

The Move Alliance launches with its first wave of committed participants spanning decentralized finance, payments infrastructure, and gaming applications:

Canopy: Canopy is a decentralized yield marketplace built to simplify and optimize liquidity deployment in DeFi

Joule: Joule Finance maximizes yield opportunities through isolated lending markets, leveraged yield farming, and Liquidity Anchors, enabling seamless access to liquidity and innovative yield strategies for enhanced rewards

Matrix: Matrix.fun is the on-chain engagement layer for the token economy, enabling projects to launch airdrop tournaments, quests, and challenges with no code. Turn tokens into daily engagement tools that drive loyalty and rewards across AAA and casual games

Meridian: DeFi hyperapp and liquidity engine powered by Move

Mosaic: Mosaic is the ultimate DEX Aggregator on Movement, enabling hyper efficient swaps

Moveposition: A high-fidelity lending market utilizing a new-age liquidity model

Yuzu: Yuzu is a concentrated liquidity DEX with a unique incentivization mechanism, enabling users to experience the most capital-efficient trading environment while benefiting from superior yields

Echelon: Composable and secure money market powered by Move

LayerBank: A universal permissionless on-chain bank for lending

DoubleUp: Experience the ultimate in privacy and freedom with the DoubleUp decentralized gaming





The Move Alliance will spotlight member projects through regular updates showcasing their contributions to the ecosystem flywheel, with new project cohorts joining on an ongoing basis.

"We're doing something that hasn't been tried before; building a holistic chain flywheel that aligns the incentives of every app with both the chain, and fellow apps," said Torab Torabi, CEO, Move Industries. "As an active participant in this industry since 2017, it's become clear that the current ecosystem TGE (Token Genesis Event) meta must change. As it stands, ecosystem teams have been victims of asymmetric downside. This new mechanism allows teams to share in ecosystem upside while focusing on product market fit."

About Move Industries

Move Industries is a core contributor to a community-first Move-based blockchain ecosystem. Led by a team of industry veterans, Move Industries maintains a dual focus on technology and community. The organization intends to return to crypto's radical roots: giving financial power and opportunity back to the people.

