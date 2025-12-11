GoGuardian Delivers Powerful Windows Enhancements to Support Multi-Platform School Environments

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, a leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced significant enhancements to its safety and productivity product suite tailored specifically for Windows environments. These comprehensive updates solidify GoGuardian as the definitive multi-platform solution for schools and districts operating Windows, Chrome, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, addressing a critical need for U.S. schools running Windows or mixed-device environments.

"Schools shouldn't have to compromise on student safety or learning management based on their device ecosystem," said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology and Product Officer at GoGuardian. "Our Windows enhancements ensure that every district—regardless of their technology stack—can provide comprehensive oversight, effective classroom management, and proactive student safety measures. This isn't just about feature parity; it's about delivering excellence across every platform.”

The enhanced Windows experience includes 14 major updates released over the past year, demonstrating GoGuardian's commitment to delivering a seamless, unified experience across all operating systems.

Key Windows enhancements include:

GoGuardian Admin

18x improved proxy detection for more accurate identification in any environment

Stronger stability and responsiveness across network interruptions, device wake cycles, and secure network configurations

Consistent, uninterrupted filtering, even in complex or fluctuating network scenarios





GoGuardian Teacher

Strengthened device connection for more reliable classroom management

Optimized lock-screen functionality and teacher overrides that work consistently across all device types

Fewer disruptions and smoother instructional flow, ensuring more time focused on learning





GoGuardian Beacon

New Microsoft Outlook API integration, providing comprehensive oversight of student email activity across all devices

Browser-independent oversight that closes a critical safety gap, detecting concerning behaviors whether students are on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, or any device accessing school email





Cross-Suite Updates for Windows Environments

Automatic updates offer a “set-it-and-forget-it” experience, eliminating manual installs and scheduling

Clearer, human-readable error messages with automatic troubleshooting suggestions that turn guesswork into informed action

Enhanced filtering for native desktop applications, including Microsoft Office, providing reliable visibility and maintaining performance of essential learning tools





"With these enhancements, we've created a superior experience that recognizes the unique needs of Windows-based schools while maintaining the consistency and reliability GoGuardian is known for," Gupta noted.

All Windows enhancements are available immediately to existing GoGuardian customers. For more information, visit www.goguardian.com.

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.