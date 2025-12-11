Dresner Partners Advised Valley E.N.T. Associates and Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery on Their Sale to Confluence Healthcare Partners

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Valley E.N.T. Associates P.C. and Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery on their sale to Confluence Healthcare Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Led by R. Keith Hill, M.D., Valley E.N.T. Associates has served North Alabama for close to 30 years and maintains offices in Athens and Madison, Alabama. Located in Guntersville, Alabama, Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery is led by Jimmy Lee Masdon, M.D. The organizations began working together in 2023.

Commenting on the transaction Dr. Hill said, “We would like to thank Dresner Partners for their expertise and guidance throughout the entire process. Joining forces with Confluence Healthcare Partners will enable us to receive operational support as we expand to meet the growing needs of the Northern Alabama community.”

Dr. Masdon added, “Our partnership with Confluence Healthcare Partners will not only enable us to serve a larger number of patients but also diversify our service offerings beyond traditional ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care. We are thankful for the support and expertise of the Dresner Team to help us secure a great partnership.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Hill and Dr. Masdon on this joint transaction. Their combined resources and excellent reputation for patient satisfaction, now supported by the resources of Confluence Healthcare Partners, provides a tremendous opportunity for the organization to expand their platform into nearby geographies and other states.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Dresner Partners specializes in M&A for all types of physician practices and we are very pleased that we were able to assist these two esteemed otorhinolaryngology groups. With favorable projected market expansion, there is a tremendous opportunity for ENT providers to combine resources to meet their long-term growth objectives.”

More information on Valley E.N.T. Associates can be found at www.valleyentassociates.com. More information on Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery can be found at www.masdonent.com. Additional information on Confluence Healthcare Partners can be found at www.confluencehealthcarepartners.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/confluence-healthcare-partners.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dresner-partners/ and X at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, mstern@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

