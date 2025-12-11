Trends and Market Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Use Disorder Industry, 2025-2032

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Use Disorder Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alcohol Use Disorder Market is rapidly evolving as digital advancements, collaborative care models, and shifting regulatory dynamics converge to transform patient management and industry strategies. Comprehensive market analysis equips decision-makers with actionable insights into commercial opportunities, leading innovations, and emerging policy impacts across regions and segments.
Market Snapshot: Alcohol Use Disorder Market Size and Growth
The Alcohol Use Disorder Market expanded from USD 1.28 billion in 2024 to USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.76%, reaching USD 2.17 billion by 2032. The upward momentum is supported by increased adoption of digital health solutions, regulatory support for telehealth, and innovation in drug formulations, positioning the market for continued expansion as patient needs and service delivery models shift.
Scope & Segmentation
- Drug Classes: Acamprosate (effervescent tablet, oral tablet), Disulfiram (oral tablet), Naltrexone (injectable, oral tablet)
- Treatment Modalities: Behavioral therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, motivational enhancement therapy), Combined therapy (CBT with pharmacotherapy, MET with pharmacotherapy), Pharmacotherapy (injectable drugs, oral drugs)
- End Users: Home healthcare (home visits, telehealth), Hospitals (private, public), Rehabilitation centers (inpatient, outpatient), Specialty clinics (alcohol rehabilitation clinics, psychiatric clinics)
- Distribution Pathways: Hospital pharmacies (private, public), Online pharmacies (e-commerce websites, mobile apps), Retail pharmacies (chain, independent), Specialty pharmacies (AUD specialty, general specialty)
- Formulation Preferences: Dispersible tablet, effervescent tablet, injectable (intramuscular, intravenous, subcutaneous), oral tablet (immediate release, sustained release)
- Regions: Americas (North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland; Middle East: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel; Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)
- Key Companies: Alkermes plc, H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Lupin Limited, Cipla Limited
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Integrated digital platforms are increasing the reach and uptake of treatments across remote and underserved regions, enabling scalable telehealth and mobile intervention frameworks.
- Regulatory momentum is supporting innovative reimbursement models and streamlined approval pathways, fostering faster market entry of novel therapies and digital health tools.
- Organizations are pursuing supply chain resilience, including dual-sourcing and regional manufacturing, to address trade fluctuations and tariff-related risks.
- Value-based care models are driving closer alignment between payer interests and outcome-focused provider strategies, reinforcing holistic and patient-centric approaches.
- Strategic alliances among pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology companies are accelerating research, driving innovation in long-acting formulations and digital augmentation.
- Regional differences in infrastructure, policy adoption, and local manufacturing are influencing entry strategies and investment priorities across Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Why This Report Matters
- Provides in-depth guidance for aligning commercial strategies with digital and clinical innovations in the alcohol use disorder market.
- Equips stakeholders to anticipate regulatory, supply chain, and reimbursement shifts across multiple geographies and care models.
- Supports data-driven decision-making for portfolio diversification, market access, and investment prioritization in rapidly evolving therapeutic landscapes.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Integration of digital therapeutics and telehealth solutions in evidence-based alcohol use disorder treatment to improve patient outcomes
5.2. Rising adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics in mobile health apps to personalize alcohol craving management and relapse prevention
5.3. Emergence of long-acting injectable naltrexone and other advanced extended-release medications to enhance adherence in alcohol use disorder therapy
5.4. Rapid growth of telepsychiatry platforms enabling remote counseling and medication management for individuals with alcohol use disorder
5.5. Development of precision medicine strategies leveraging genetic and neurobiological biomarkers to tailor pharmacotherapy in alcohol use disorder
5.6. Increasing integration of virtual reality exposure therapy with cognitive behavioral counseling to address alcohol use disorder triggers more effectively
5.7. Expansion of employer-sponsored digital intervention programs incorporating remote monitoring and peer support for alcohol use disorder recovery
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Drug Class
8.1. Acamprosate
8.1.1. Effervescent Tablet
8.1.2. Oral Tablet
8.2. Disulfiram
8.2.1. Oral Tablet
8.3. Naltrexone
8.3.1. Injectable
8.3.2. Oral Tablet
9. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Treatment Type
9.1. Behavioral Therapy
9.1.1. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
9.1.2. Family Therapy
9.1.3. Motivational Enhancement Therapy
9.2. Combined Therapy
9.2.1. Cbt With Pharmacotherapy
9.2.2. Met With Pharmacotherapy
9.3. Pharmacotherapy
9.3.1. Injectable Drugs
9.3.2. Oral Drugs
10. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by End User
10.1. Home Healthcare
10.1.1. Home Visits
10.1.2. Telehealth
10.2. Hospitals
10.2.1. Private Hospitals
10.2.2. Public Hospitals
10.3. Rehabilitation Centers
10.3.1. Inpatient
10.3.2. Outpatient
10.4. Specialty Clinics
10.4.1. Alcohol Rehabilitation Clinics
10.4.2. Psychiatric Clinics
11. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Hospital Pharmacies
11.1.1. Private Hospital Pharmacies
11.1.2. Public Hospital Pharmacies
11.2. Online Pharmacies
11.2.1. E-Commerce Websites
11.2.2. Mobile Apps
11.3. Retail Pharmacies
11.3.1. Chain Pharmacies
11.3.2. Independent Pharmacies
11.4. Specialty Pharmacies
11.4.1. Aud Specialty Pharmacies
11.4.2. General Specialty Pharmacies
12. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Formulation
12.1. Dispersible Tablet
12.2. Effervescent Tablet
12.3. Injectable
12.3.1. Intramuscular
12.3.2. Intravenous
12.3.3. Subcutaneous
12.4. Oral Tablet
12.4.1. Immediate Release
12.4.2. Sustained Release
13. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Alkermes plc
16.3.2. H. Lundbeck A/S
16.3.3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
16.3.4. Viatris Inc.
16.3.5. Sandoz International GmbH
16.3.6. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
16.3.7. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
16.3.8. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
16.3.9. Lupin Limited
16.3.10. Cipla Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/799thz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment