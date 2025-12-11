Trends and Market Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Use Disorder Industry, 2025-2032

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Use Disorder Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Alcohol Use Disorder Market is rapidly evolving as digital advancements, collaborative care models, and shifting regulatory dynamics converge to transform patient management and industry strategies. Comprehensive market analysis equips decision-makers with actionable insights into commercial opportunities, leading innovations, and emerging policy impacts across regions and segments.

Market Snapshot: Alcohol Use Disorder Market Size and Growth

The Alcohol Use Disorder Market expanded from USD 1.28 billion in 2024 to USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.76%, reaching USD 2.17 billion by 2032. The upward momentum is supported by increased adoption of digital health solutions, regulatory support for telehealth, and innovation in drug formulations, positioning the market for continued expansion as patient needs and service delivery models shift.

Scope & Segmentation

Drug Classes: Acamprosate (effervescent tablet, oral tablet), Disulfiram (oral tablet), Naltrexone (injectable, oral tablet)

Acamprosate (effervescent tablet, oral tablet), Disulfiram (oral tablet), Naltrexone (injectable, oral tablet) Treatment Modalities: Behavioral therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, motivational enhancement therapy), Combined therapy (CBT with pharmacotherapy, MET with pharmacotherapy), Pharmacotherapy (injectable drugs, oral drugs)

Behavioral therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, motivational enhancement therapy), Combined therapy (CBT with pharmacotherapy, MET with pharmacotherapy), Pharmacotherapy (injectable drugs, oral drugs) End Users: Home healthcare (home visits, telehealth), Hospitals (private, public), Rehabilitation centers (inpatient, outpatient), Specialty clinics (alcohol rehabilitation clinics, psychiatric clinics)

Home healthcare (home visits, telehealth), Hospitals (private, public), Rehabilitation centers (inpatient, outpatient), Specialty clinics (alcohol rehabilitation clinics, psychiatric clinics) Distribution Pathways: Hospital pharmacies (private, public), Online pharmacies (e-commerce websites, mobile apps), Retail pharmacies (chain, independent), Specialty pharmacies (AUD specialty, general specialty)

Hospital pharmacies (private, public), Online pharmacies (e-commerce websites, mobile apps), Retail pharmacies (chain, independent), Specialty pharmacies (AUD specialty, general specialty) Formulation Preferences: Dispersible tablet, effervescent tablet, injectable (intramuscular, intravenous, subcutaneous), oral tablet (immediate release, sustained release)

Dispersible tablet, effervescent tablet, injectable (intramuscular, intravenous, subcutaneous), oral tablet (immediate release, sustained release) Regions: Americas (North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland; Middle East: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel; Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Americas (North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland; Middle East: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel; Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) Key Companies: Alkermes plc, H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Lupin Limited, Cipla Limited

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integrated digital platforms are increasing the reach and uptake of treatments across remote and underserved regions, enabling scalable telehealth and mobile intervention frameworks.

Regulatory momentum is supporting innovative reimbursement models and streamlined approval pathways, fostering faster market entry of novel therapies and digital health tools.

Organizations are pursuing supply chain resilience, including dual-sourcing and regional manufacturing, to address trade fluctuations and tariff-related risks.

Value-based care models are driving closer alignment between payer interests and outcome-focused provider strategies, reinforcing holistic and patient-centric approaches.

Strategic alliances among pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology companies are accelerating research, driving innovation in long-acting formulations and digital augmentation.

Regional differences in infrastructure, policy adoption, and local manufacturing are influencing entry strategies and investment priorities across Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Why This Report Matters

Provides in-depth guidance for aligning commercial strategies with digital and clinical innovations in the alcohol use disorder market.

Equips stakeholders to anticipate regulatory, supply chain, and reimbursement shifts across multiple geographies and care models.

Supports data-driven decision-making for portfolio diversification, market access, and investment prioritization in rapidly evolving therapeutic landscapes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of digital therapeutics and telehealth solutions in evidence-based alcohol use disorder treatment to improve patient outcomes

5.2. Rising adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics in mobile health apps to personalize alcohol craving management and relapse prevention

5.3. Emergence of long-acting injectable naltrexone and other advanced extended-release medications to enhance adherence in alcohol use disorder therapy

5.4. Rapid growth of telepsychiatry platforms enabling remote counseling and medication management for individuals with alcohol use disorder

5.5. Development of precision medicine strategies leveraging genetic and neurobiological biomarkers to tailor pharmacotherapy in alcohol use disorder

5.6. Increasing integration of virtual reality exposure therapy with cognitive behavioral counseling to address alcohol use disorder triggers more effectively

5.7. Expansion of employer-sponsored digital intervention programs incorporating remote monitoring and peer support for alcohol use disorder recovery



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Drug Class

8.1. Acamprosate

8.1.1. Effervescent Tablet

8.1.2. Oral Tablet

8.2. Disulfiram

8.2.1. Oral Tablet

8.3. Naltrexone

8.3.1. Injectable

8.3.2. Oral Tablet



9. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Treatment Type

9.1. Behavioral Therapy

9.1.1. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

9.1.2. Family Therapy

9.1.3. Motivational Enhancement Therapy

9.2. Combined Therapy

9.2.1. Cbt With Pharmacotherapy

9.2.2. Met With Pharmacotherapy

9.3. Pharmacotherapy

9.3.1. Injectable Drugs

9.3.2. Oral Drugs



10. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by End User

10.1. Home Healthcare

10.1.1. Home Visits

10.1.2. Telehealth

10.2. Hospitals

10.2.1. Private Hospitals

10.2.2. Public Hospitals

10.3. Rehabilitation Centers

10.3.1. Inpatient

10.3.2. Outpatient

10.4. Specialty Clinics

10.4.1. Alcohol Rehabilitation Clinics

10.4.2. Psychiatric Clinics



11. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.1.1. Private Hospital Pharmacies

11.1.2. Public Hospital Pharmacies

11.2. Online Pharmacies

11.2.1. E-Commerce Websites

11.2.2. Mobile Apps

11.3. Retail Pharmacies

11.3.1. Chain Pharmacies

11.3.2. Independent Pharmacies

11.4. Specialty Pharmacies

11.4.1. Aud Specialty Pharmacies

11.4.2. General Specialty Pharmacies



12. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Formulation

12.1. Dispersible Tablet

12.2. Effervescent Tablet

12.3. Injectable

12.3.1. Intramuscular

12.3.2. Intravenous

12.3.3. Subcutaneous

12.4. Oral Tablet

12.4.1. Immediate Release

12.4.2. Sustained Release



13. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Alcohol Use Disorder Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Alkermes plc

16.3.2. H. Lundbeck A/S

16.3.3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

16.3.4. Viatris Inc.

16.3.5. Sandoz International GmbH

16.3.6. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

16.3.7. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

16.3.8. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

16.3.9. Lupin Limited

16.3.10. Cipla Limited

