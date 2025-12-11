Canterbury Meadows by Toll Brothers Opens in Royersford, Pennsylvania

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the Company’s newest Philadelphia-area community, Canterbury Meadows, is now open for sale in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The Canterbury Meadows Sales Center and professionally designed Laney model home are now open for tours at 183 Kline Road in Royersford.

Canterbury Meadows features a stunning collection of modern two-story home designs with flexible single-family floor plans ranging from approximately 3,029 to 3,677+ square feet. The homes include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2-car side-entry garages. Homes are priced from $1.02 million. Most homes within the community back to open space, offering a tranquil setting for residents.





"Canterbury Meadows offers home shoppers a fantastic location within the Spring-Ford Area School District and the ideal mix of luxury living and convenient access to some of the area's finest dining, shopping, and recreation destinations," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "We are thrilled to unveil the Laney model home, showcasing stunning designer interiors and the quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known."

Highlights of the professionally designed Laney model home include a spacious main living space with a kitchen that is central to the casual dining area and great room, spacious bedrooms including a primary suite with luxury bath, and a fifth bedroom on the first floor with private bath, a first-floor office, and a finished basement.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Canterbury Meadows is conveniently located near major commuter routes, including Routes 422 and 202, providing easy access to Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and other popular destinations. Residents will enjoy proximity to top-rated schools in the Spring-Ford Area School District and recreational opportunities at nearby Limerick Community Park, Evansburg State Park, Anderson Farm Park, and Turtle Creek Golf Course.

For more information on Canterbury Meadows and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





