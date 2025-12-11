TAB Bank Extends a $15 Million Asset-Based Lending Facility to Gehr Industries

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has closed a $15 million asset-based lending facility for Gehr Industries, Inc. The new financing will help Gehr maintain its position as a premier provider of electrical wire and cable, industrial supplies, and related products throughout the United States and Canada.

Founded in 1965, Gehr Industries is a vertically integrated developer and distributor of copper wire, extension cords, portable power distribution systems, and related electrical accessories. Headquartered in Commerce, California with logistics operations in Nashville, Tennessee and an engineered power division in Santa Fe Springs, California, Gehr serves a diverse set of end markets including construction, AV, data centers, and disaster response.

“TAB Bank set themselves apart from the field of prospective lenders with their commitment to helping our mature, yet entrepreneurial, business finance exciting new growth expectations. A deep and supportive team, led by Traci Crabtree, showed a depth of experience and strategic thinking that we are very eager to leverage,” commented Max Paetzold, Chief Financial Officer at Gehr Industries.

“The longstanding tenure of Gehr Industries’ senior leadership team proved invaluable as we stepped through the approval process. Their deep knowledge of the business gained through years of successful navigation was remarkable. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Company to ensure it has the growth capital it needs to further expand upon the legacy it has built,” said Traci Crabtree, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .