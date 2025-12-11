DTiQ Announces Expanded Collaboration With Hungry Jack’s Through Enhanced 360iQ Platform

Melbourne, AU, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTiQ announces an expanded collaboration with Hungry Jack’s following a long-standing relationship shaped by continuous improvement and practical innovation. Hungry Jack’s has been a valued customer of DTiQ and its Drive Thru Summit Innovations business for many years and has contributed to the evolution of DTiQ’s technology stack.

“Our long-standing partnership with Hungry Jack’s continues to grow stronger every year. Now, they are extending their adoption to our full suite of products and services, including 360iQ, enabling even greater operational insight and efficiency,” said Daiman Singh, Vice President of Sales and ANZ Regional Manager at DTiQ.

“We value our continued partnership with DTiQ, particularly the long-term trust built with the Summit Innovations team,” said Greg Sleep, Director of Operational Excellence at Hungry Jack’s. “Their platform has supported us in multiple operational areas, and the enhancements will further assist our teams across the country.”

The partnership supports several core operational challenges common among quick-service restaurants. DTiQ assists Hungry Jack’s in addressing theft, waste, compliance, safety, and risk management through the combination of intelligent video analytics, auditing functions and drive-thru performance insights. While DTiQ has been a long-time partner, the company did not always have every tool needed to support the full operational requirements of Hungry Jack's. Ongoing collaboration has guided the development of a broader technology stack that now aligns with their needs.

With DTiQ Hungry Jack’s continues to receive the local support previously provided through Summit Innovations, along with access to an expanded service offering delivered through an improved platform.

“This partnership is built on alignment with their growth ambitions and a shared focus on operational excellence,” said Singh. ”We are proud to work closely with Hungry Jack’s to support their teams, optimise processes, and deliver measurable improvements across all areas of their business. Collaborating at this scale allows us to drive real value, innovation, and continuous improvement for a brand that is truly committed to operational success.”

About DTiQ

DTiQ provides intelligent video analytics drive-thru performance solutions and auditing tools for restaurants and retail brands. The company offers the 360iQ platform, which brings together video insights, operational auditing data intelligence and drive-thru technology to support efficiency, safety and performance across multi-site environments.

About Hungry Jack’s

Australian burger chain Hungry Jack’s was born and bred in Perth, WA, in 1971. Famous for serving the flame-grilled Whopper, with the smoky, BBQ flavour Australians have grown to love and coined the expression, the burgers are better at Hungry Jack’s. With 480 restaurants nationwide, the chain is constantly innovating the menu with the introduction of plant-based burgers, succulent chicken menu items, brekky wraps and barista-made coffee. This innovation and growth mindset is applied to all aspects of the business with the introduction of delivery, digital ordering, the reduction of single-use plastic waste in packaging, staff scholarship programs and support of Hungry Jack’s many charity partners, including Make-A-Wish Australia and Taronga Zoo.









