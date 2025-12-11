$73 Billion Non-Opioid Therapeutics Industry Assessment, 2032 Featuring AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Acorda Therapeutics, Allay Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Other Key Players

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report focuses on the evolving landscape of the Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market. This sector has grown from USD 40.77 billion in 2024 to USD 43.78 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting a CAGR of 7.68% leading to a valuation of USD 73.72 billion by 2032.
Non-opioid therapeutics have become critical in modern pain management, addressing the demand for effective pain relief without the risks associated with opioid use. This shift reflects broader patient care strategies that value efficacy and safety.
Key Market Growth Drivers
The global increase in regulatory scrutiny concerning opioid medications underscores the importance of non-opioid solutions. These alternatives deliver effective pain relief while avoiding issues related to opioid abuse, making them a priority for healthcare providers worldwide.
Pharmaceutical advancements, such as enhanced formulations and improved delivery technologies, support the non-opioid sector, contributing to reduced hospital readmissions and treatment costs-an important benefit for healthcare managers focusing on cost control and improved patient outcomes.
There's a growing integration of non-opioid options in multimodal pain management protocols, enhancing patient recovery through a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological strategies.
Technological Innovations and Research Advancements
The landscape of non-opioid therapeutics is rapidly evolving through innovative research and technological breakthroughs. Advances in molecular biology have led to the development of targeted therapies that modulate pain pathways without systemic effects typical of opioids.
The incorporation of digital health platforms and remote monitoring technologies has enabled the creation of personalized treatment regimens, enhancing precision in pain management.
Strategic collaborations between biotechnological firms and pharmaceutical companies have expedited the translation of research discoveries into clinical programs, enabling swift market entry.
Key Takeaways from This Report
Understanding the nuanced market segmentation across different drug types and routes of administration can substantially aid strategic planning and competitive advantage.
Insights into regional market dynamics highlight diverse growth drivers and obstacles, allowing companies to tailor approaches to specific geographies.
Emphasizing partnerships among key industry players reveals significant competitive differentiators that can bolster market positions through enhanced collaborations.
Strategic Recommendations
Firms are advised to increase investment in targeted R&D and engage in open innovation models to accelerate molecule development.
Strengthening supply chain resilience through diversification and digital tracking systems is essential for managing geopolitical and tariff-related disruptions.
Strategic alliances with academic and advocacy groups, coupled with leveraging digital platforms, can expand reach and enhance care delivery.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Emergence of topical anti inflammatory formulations utilizing next generation liposomal delivery systems for localized pain control
5.2. Expansion of novel sodium channel blockers for chronic neuropathic pain management in aging populations
5.3. Regulatory fast track approvals encouraging development of novel cholecystokinin receptor modulators for post operative pain relief
5.4. Integration of virtual reality and digital therapeutics for non opioid pain treatment across rehabilitation settings
5.5. Adoption of transcriptome-based biomarkers to personalize non opioid analgesic therapies and improve clinical outcomes
5.6. Rising investment in monoclonal antibodies targeting nerve growth factor for osteoarthritis and lower back pain relief
5.7. Strategic partnerships between biotech and digital health firms to accelerate non opioid pain management solutions
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type
8.1. Acetaminophen
8.2. Antidepressants
8.3. Antiepileptics
8.4. Local Anesthetics
8.5. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
9. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration
9.1. Intravenous
9.2. Oral
9.3. Rectal
10. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Application
10.1. Cancer Related Pain
10.2. Chronic Pain
10.3. Inflammatory Disorders
10.4. Migraine
10.5. Neurodegenerative Disorders
11. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by End Use
11.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.2. Diagnostic Centers
11.3. Home Care Settings
11.4. Hospitals & Clinics
12. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Hospital Pharmacies
12.2. Online Pharmacies
12.3. Retail Pharmacies
13. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Non-Opioid Therapeutics Market report include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
- Allay Therapeutics Inc.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Centrexion Therapeutics,
- Concentric Analgesics, Inc.
- Confo Therapeutics NV
- Durect Corporation
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Liquidia Corporation
- McNeil-PPC, Inc. by Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Mylan N.V. by Viatris Inc.
- Neumentum Inc.
- SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Tris Pharma, Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Pfizer Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
- Bioelectronics Corporation
