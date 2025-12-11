UAE's $1.2 Billion Automotive Spare Parts E-Commerce Market 2025-2030: Intense Competition Shaping the Sector

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Automotive Spare Parts E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE automotive spare parts e-commerce market, valued at USD 1.2 billion, is experiencing a robust expansion influenced by the surge in online shopping, vehicle ownership, and the need for cost-effective solutions. The convenience provided by e-commerce platforms is reshaping consumer behavior, shifting preferences away from traditional retail channels.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as major commercial hubs, dominate the UAE market, supported by a significant concentration of automotive firms and a digital-savvy population. Moreover, established logistics and distribution networks in these cities boost operational efficiency for e-commerce players.

In 2023, the UAE government introduced regulations to enhance the quality and transparency of automotive spare parts sold online. This includes mandatory certification to uphold safety standards, aiming to protect consumers and foster fair supplier competition.

Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers

Increasing Online Shopping Trends: With e-commerce in the UAE set to reach AED 27 billion, driven by 20% annual growth, online shopping is significantly influencing the market. High internet penetration and digital payment solutions enhance market accessibility.

Market Challenges

Intense Competition: Over 200 active online retailers create a highly competitive market. Price wars and marketing investments challenge profitability, necessitating innovative strategies for market share retention.

Opportunities

Expansion of Product Offerings: E-commerce platforms can widen their inventory to include specialized spare parts, attracting a broader customer base and increasing sales.

Market Segmentation

By Type: The market encompasses engine parts, brake components, electrical systems, suspension parts, body parts, accessories, and others. Demand is particularly high for engine and brake components due to their critical role in vehicle safety and performance. This trend is propelled by the growing number of vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The UAE market features a dynamic mix of regional and international players such as Al-Futtaim Group, Al Nabooda Automobiles, Arabian Automobiles, Al Tayer Group, and others. These companies drive innovation, geographical expansion, and improved service delivery.

Future Outlook

The market's future is promising, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Businesses should enhance digital platforms for seamless online experiences, leveraging AI and machine learning for personalized shopping.



