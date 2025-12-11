Kvika banki hf.: Financial Calendar 2026

 | Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

Kvika banki hf. plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements and host its Annual General Meeting in 2026 according to the below financial calendar:

DateEvent
11.02.2026Fourth quarter and year-end results 2025
18.03.2026Annual General Meeting
12.05.2026First quarter results 2026
12.08.2026Second quarter results 2026
04.11.2026Third quarter results 2026
10.02.2027Fourth quarter and year-end results 2026

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.

Attachment


Attachments

Financial Calendar 2026

Recommended Reading