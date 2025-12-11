Kvika banki hf.: Financial Calendar 2026

Kvika banki hf. plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements and host its Annual General Meeting in 2026 according to the below financial calendar:
|Date
|Event
|11.02.2026
|Fourth quarter and year-end results 2025
|18.03.2026
|Annual General Meeting
|12.05.2026
|First quarter results 2026
|12.08.2026
|Second quarter results 2026
|04.11.2026
|Third quarter results 2026
|10.02.2027
|Fourth quarter and year-end results 2026
All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.
