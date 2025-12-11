Kvika banki hf.: Financial Calendar 2026

Kvika banki hf. plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements and host its Annual General Meeting in 2026 according to the below financial calendar:

Date Event 11.02.2026 Fourth quarter and year-end results 2025 18.03.2026 Annual General Meeting 12.05.2026 First quarter results 2026 12.08.2026 Second quarter results 2026 04.11.2026 Third quarter results 2026 10.02.2027 Fourth quarter and year-end results 2026

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.

