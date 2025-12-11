California Provider Organizations Earn Recognition from IHA for Healthcare Performance

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced top-performing provider organizations and those demonstrating the greatest year-over-year improvement through its Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program. As part of a broader AMP program redesign, Measurement Year (MY) 2024 updates to the AMP recognitions include an increased emphasis on quality performance, especially in high priority areas such as hypertension, diabetes, childhood immunizations, and colorectal cancer. MY 2024 recognitions also assess performance against national quality benchmarks and include recognition of Medi-Cal Managed Care providers for the first time.

AMP is a statewide, voluntary healthcare performance measurement, public reporting and recognition, and incentive program for health plans and providers. Since 2003, AMP has given provider organizations a complete picture of their healthcare performance, enabling them to track progress toward improvement goals. The program collects data from 17 health plans and nearly 200 provider organizations to reliably measure everyone by the same standards and evaluate against clear, pre-defined performance benchmarks. The annual recognitions provide tangible evidence of provider organizations’ hard work to achieve high-quality, equitable, and affordable care and commitment to improving health outcomes.

Compared to 2023, the 2024 AMP Commercial HMO program results demonstrate meaningful progress on patient care, the health of our communities, and cost:

28,000 more patients with hypertension had their blood pressure under control

22,000 more adults ages 51-75 were screened for colorectal cancer

15,000 more patients with diabetes had their blood sugar controlled

About half of the provider organizations met the California Office of Health Care Affordability total cost growth target of less than 3.5% year-over-year increase

For the AMP Medi-Cal Managed Care program, it is noteworthy that performance on childhood immunization status increased by 5% from 2023 to 2024 – a time when nationally and in the California commercial market immunization rates continue to decrease.

“Aligning with an industry-wide focus on healthcare quality, we’ve redesigned how we assess provider performance, comparing performance with national quality benchmarks rather than against fellow AMP participants as of Measurement Year 2024. We are also pleased to welcome Medi-Cal Managed Care providers into our recognition program for the first time. These providers serve our most vulnerable populations, and their commitment to quality improvement directly impacts health equity across the state,” said Dolores Yanagihara, MPH, AMP General Manager. “AMP participants made steady progress on important quality measures that have the biggest impact on health outcomes, including controlling high blood pressure, blood sugar control, and colorectal cancer screening.”

AMP Commercial HMO recognitions

Excellence in Healthcare

Of the nearly 200 participating Commercial HMO provider organizations across the state, 24 met IHA’s Excellence in Healthcare performance standards for 2024. Provider organizations in this category performed at or above the 66th percentile compared to national quality benchmarks and below the median for total cost of care across all participating AMP provider organizations. This year’s Excellence in Healthcare recipients have shown significant achievement in quality performance. On average, recipients were 5% higher than the national 66th percentile achievement threshold composite. Additionally, their total cost of care on average was $432 less per member annually than the AMP median benchmark.

The 2024 Excellence in Healthcare recipients are:

Axminster Medical Group

Edinger Medical Group

Facey Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group - Bay Region

Hill Physicians Medical Group - Sacramento Region

Hoag Medical Group

Hoag Physician Partners

John Muir Health

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Kern County

Korean American Medical Group, Inc.

MemorialCare Medical Group

Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Mid County Physicians Medical Group

Mission Heritage Medical Group

NorthBay Health Medical Group

Optum Care Network - North County SD

Optum, formerly known as HealthCare Partners Medical Group

PIH Health Physicians - Whittier Group Division

Providence Affiliated Physicians, St. Mary

Providence Affiliated Physicians, St. Joseph

Providence Medical Group Sonoma

Saint John's Physician Partners

Scripps Coastal Medical Center

Torrance Memorial IPA

Top Quality

AMP Commercial HMO provider organizations in this category performed at or above the 90th percentile in quality compared with national benchmarks. On average, HMO Top Quality performers this year are 11% higher in their quality composite scores than the AMP HMO achievement threshold. Three provider organizations – Hoag Medical Group, MemorialCare Medical Group, and St. John’s Physician Partners – earned both Excellence in Healthcare and Top Quality recognitions, a notable achievement to be in the top 10% nationally and below the median in costs among California providers.

The 2024 Top Quality recipients are:

Affinity Medical Group

Cedars-Sinai Health Associates

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Hoag Medical Group

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group

Diablo/Antioch Medical Centers Fremont/San Leandro Medical Centers Modesto/Manteca/Stockton Medical Centers Oakland/Richmond Medical Centers Redwood City Medical Center Roseville/Sacramento Medical Centers San Francisco Medical Center San Jose Medical Center San Rafael Medical Center Santa Clara Medical Center Santa Rosa Medical Center South Sacramento Medical Center South San Francisco Medical Center Vallejo/Vacaville Medical Centers

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group Baldwin Park Downey Los Angeles Orange County Panorama City San Diego South Bay West Los Angeles Woodland Hills



MemorialCare Medical Group

Saint John's Physician Partners

Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Sutter Medical Foundation - Sutter Medical Group

Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Mills-Peninsula Division/Mills-Peninsula Medical Group

Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group

UC San Diego Health

UCLA Medical Group

The Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Recognition for Quality Improvement

IHA recognized one Commercial HMO provider organization from each of eight California regions that demonstrated the highest year-over-year relative quality improvement. Bangasser recipients this year have, on average, shown a nearly 7% increase in quality composite scores from prior year results.

The 2024 Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Recognition for Quality Improvement for each region are:

Bay Area: Meritage Medical Network - Bay Area Region

Central Coast: Dignity Health Medical Network - Ventura

Central Valley: Key Medical Group

Inland Empire: Providence Affiliated Physicians, St Mary

Los Angeles: La Salle Medical Associates, Inc.

Orange County: Edinger Medical Group

Sacramento: Humboldt Del Norte IPA

San Diego: Greater Tri Cities IPA

AMP Medi-Cal Managed Care recognitions

Excellence in Healthcare

Of the nearly 50 participating Medi-Cal Managed Care provider organizations across the state, 12 met IHA’s Excellence in Healthcare performance standards for 2024. Provider organizations in this category performed at or above the 50th percentile compared to national quality benchmarks and below the AMP median for total cost of care.

Excellence in Healthcare recipients have shown significant achievement in quality performance. On average, recipients were 4% higher than the national 50th percentile achievement threshold for Medi-Cal Managed Care. Additionally, their total cost of care, on average, was $312 per member less annually than the AMP Medi-Cal median benchmark.

The 2024 Excellence in Healthcare recipients for Medi-Cal are:

Adventist Health Care Network

AltaMed Health Services

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Asian Community Medical Group dba Associated Dignity Medical Group, Inc.

Bella Vista Medical Group IPA

El Proyecto Managed Care, LLC

Family Health Centers of San Diego

Global Care Medical Group

Health Care L.A., IPA

Horizon Valley Medical Group

Orange County Physicians IPA Medical Group, Inc. dba Noble Community Medical Associates, Inc. of Mid-Orange County

Watts Healthcare Corporation

Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Recognition for Quality Improvement

IHA recognized one Medi-Cal Managed Care provider organization from each California region that demonstrated the highest year-over-year relative quality improvement. Bangasser Recognition winners have, on average, shown a nearly 5% increase in quality composite scores from prior year results.

The 2024 Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Recognition for Quality Improvement for each region for Medi-Cal are:



Inland Empire: Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Los Angeles: Watts Healthcare Corporation

Orange County: Orange County Physicians IPA Medical Group, Inc. dba Noble Community Medical Associates, Inc. of Mid-Orange County

San Diego: La Maestra Family Clinic, Inc.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value, equitable care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

