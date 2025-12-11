

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis announces Heather Polinsky as new CEO

Heather Polinsky, 26-year veteran of the company and Global President for Resilience and Mobility, nominated as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Alan Brookes to step down as CEO on 1 March 2026

Amsterdam, 11 December 2025 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world’s leading company in delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced that the Supervisory Board has nominated Heather Polinsky, currently Global President for Resilience and Mobility, as the next CEO and Chair of the Executive Board. This follows a succession planning process in line with international best practice.

Heather will assume the role on 1 March 2026 with her appointment submitted for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026. She will be based in Amsterdam. Alan Brookes will step down as CEO and Chair of the Executive Board on 1 March 2026.

Michiel Lap, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said:

“Arcadis is focused on reinvigorating growth and strengthening its market position, and this is the right moment for new leadership to take those priorities forward as we prepare for the next strategic cycle. As part of the Board’s long-term succession process, Heather has been actively preparing for expanded leadership responsibilities. With a 30-year career spanning senior US and global operational, client development and commercial roles, she brings deep experience and a strong track record of delivery. Since 2023, she has led our most profitable business area, Resilience driving sustained growth and margin improvement. The Board has full confidence in her operational expertise, commercial acumen, and proven ability to lead high performing teams.

“We are grateful to Alan for his leadership and for his outstanding contributions as CEO and throughout his 25-year career with us. Under his stewardship, Arcadis has grown stronger, accelerated investments in skills, digital innovation and AI, and is well-positioned for future success.”

Alan Brookes, outgoing CEO, said:

“It has been a privilege to lead Arcadis and to work alongside Arcadians around the world. I am proud of all we have achieved and confident that Arcadis is well set for the future. Heather is an exceptional leader, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition.”

Heather Polinsky, CEO nominee, said:

“I am honored to be nominated as CEO of Arcadis and to succeed Alan in leading the business. My priority is to drive growth, strengthen performance, and accelerate the actions needed to position Arcadis for its next phase of success. My experience across our water, energy, environment, and transport businesses has shown me the strength of our people and the impact we deliver globally. I look forward to working with colleagues worldwide to deliver on our ambitions with pace and focus.”

About Heather Polinsky

Heather Polinsky joined Arcadis in 1999 from the US Army Environmental Command and is an

accomplished executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across engineering, science and advisory disciplines. Since joining the Arcadis Executive Leadership Team in 2023 as President for the Resilience global business area, she has played a key role in shaping the company’s global strategy, transformation priorities and decisions across M&A, governance, innovation and investment. Her earlier career includes serving as Chief Operating Officer for North America and senior client development roles at Malcolm Pirnie, Inc., where she sat on the Board of Directors and helped with its merger and integration with Arcadis in 2009.

She is a certified Project Management Professional with an M.S. in Engineering Management from University of Maryland Global Campus and a B.S. in Environmental Science from the College of William and Mary, Virginia. She is a Fellow and past President of the Society of American Military Engineers and has held board and leadership positions with the National Association of Ordnance Contractors. Heather is also a recognized industry voice and has represented Arcadis at major global forums, including New York Climate Week and the UN Water Conference.

