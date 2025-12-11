"Navigate the Future of Robotics with Comprehensive Data Insights"

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) is a leading resource offering comprehensive data on over 8,000 uncrewed vehicle platforms across multiple operational domains. Armed with detailed, publicly available information, the database has become an essential tool for navigating the uncrewed and autonomous systems landscape.
- Development since 2010 with continuous daily updates
- Extensive global coverage spanning all uncrewed system domains
- Detailed statistics and capabilities for each system
- Coverage across domains and industries, including development status
- Advanced SQL-based search functionality
- Data exports accessible in Excel and PDF formats for potential API integration
As of November 2023, USRD features:
- Air domains: 4,837 platforms and 1,389 organizations
- Ground domains: 2,176 platforms and 692 organizations
- Maritime domains: 1,315 platforms and 421 organizations, totaling 8,328 platforms and 2,341 organizations
USRD is committed to being your go-to source for the latest information on nearly every uncrewed vehicle and mobile robot system operating across air, ground, and maritime domains. Through over a decade of dedicated data collection and updates, it provides an unmatched repository of information on UAVs, UGVs, and UMVs applicable to civil, commercial, and military sectors.
The database is an invaluable asset for government agencies and corporations. Whether you aim to procure specific technology solutions or seek new competitive opportunities, USRD facilitates quick and easy data retrieval on relevant platforms, exploring size, performance, payload capabilities, and subsystems.
Utilizing USRD helps streamline operations and uncover new opportunities. With data updated daily, users can opt-in for email notifications to stay informed on the latest developments. The platform empowers you to:
- Select the most suitable platform for your project
- Review specifications and capabilities without initiating an RFP
- Stay up-to-date with new product launches, competitor platforms, and emerging prototypes
- Identify potential business partners, customers, or acquisition targets
- Analyze past, current, and future market trends
- Understand your organization's position within the broader uncrewed systems market
Boasting a user-friendly interface and advanced search features, USRD effortlessly sorts and curates data from thousands of entries into clearly organized lists.
Database-wide specifications include:
- 8,300+ Vehicle Models
- 2,300+ Global Organizations
- Representation across 77 countries
- 220+ Captured Vehicle Parameters
- 450,000+ Total Data Points
USRD assembles data through scrupulous records, press releases, member collaboration, and tradeshows, with a robust foundation of over 30,000 hours in research and event attendance. As a centralized resource, it integrates open-source materials and public specifications into a consistent format, enabling straightforward navigation and comparison.
Tailored for corporations seeking to acquire uncrewed systems, competitors, or platform partners, USRD also serves UTM developers, academic institutions, and financial entities. Its broad market targets range from aerospace and defense to emerging tech and investment sectors.
Publication Frequency: Daily
Deliverable: Comprehensive Online Searchable Database
Over 2,200 uncrewed vehicle manufacturers including:
- Aerovironment
- Baykar Makina
- Boston Dynamics, Inc.
- BRINC Drones
- Cellula Robotics Ltd
- China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation
- Clearpath Robotics, Inc.
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- Doosan Group
- ECA
- Elbit Systems
