"Navigate the Future of Robotics with Comprehensive Data Insights"

The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) is a leading resource offering comprehensive data on over 8,000 uncrewed vehicle platforms across multiple operational domains. Armed with detailed, publicly available information, the database has become an essential tool for navigating the uncrewed and autonomous systems landscape.

Development since 2010 with continuous daily updates

Extensive global coverage spanning all uncrewed system domains

Detailed statistics and capabilities for each system

Coverage across domains and industries, including development status

Advanced SQL-based search functionality

Data exports accessible in Excel and PDF formats for potential API integration

As of November 2023, USRD features:

Air domains: 4,837 platforms and 1,389 organizations

Ground domains: 2,176 platforms and 692 organizations

Maritime domains: 1,315 platforms and 421 organizations, totaling 8,328 platforms and 2,341 organizations

USRD is committed to being your go-to source for the latest information on nearly every uncrewed vehicle and mobile robot system operating across air, ground, and maritime domains. Through over a decade of dedicated data collection and updates, it provides an unmatched repository of information on UAVs, UGVs, and UMVs applicable to civil, commercial, and military sectors.

The database is an invaluable asset for government agencies and corporations. Whether you aim to procure specific technology solutions or seek new competitive opportunities, USRD facilitates quick and easy data retrieval on relevant platforms, exploring size, performance, payload capabilities, and subsystems.

Utilizing USRD helps streamline operations and uncover new opportunities. With data updated daily, users can opt-in for email notifications to stay informed on the latest developments. The platform empowers you to:

Select the most suitable platform for your project

Review specifications and capabilities without initiating an RFP

Stay up-to-date with new product launches, competitor platforms, and emerging prototypes

Identify potential business partners, customers, or acquisition targets

Analyze past, current, and future market trends

Understand your organization's position within the broader uncrewed systems market

Boasting a user-friendly interface and advanced search features, USRD effortlessly sorts and curates data from thousands of entries into clearly organized lists.

Database-wide specifications include:

8,300+ Vehicle Models

2,300+ Global Organizations

Representation across 77 countries

220+ Captured Vehicle Parameters

450,000+ Total Data Points

USRD assembles data through scrupulous records, press releases, member collaboration, and tradeshows, with a robust foundation of over 30,000 hours in research and event attendance. As a centralized resource, it integrates open-source materials and public specifications into a consistent format, enabling straightforward navigation and comparison.

Tailored for corporations seeking to acquire uncrewed systems, competitors, or platform partners, USRD also serves UTM developers, academic institutions, and financial entities. Its broad market targets range from aerospace and defense to emerging tech and investment sectors.

Publication Frequency: Daily

Deliverable: Comprehensive Online Searchable Database

