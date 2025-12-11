Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Marketing Automation Software Market - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Marketing Automation Software Market is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. Marketing automation aligns sales teams' efforts in generating and tracking leads, allowing marketing teams to utilize vast data amounts for campaign optimization. E-commerce giants like eBay and Amazon employ these tools to tailor user experiences based on browsing history.







Key Highlights

Marketing automation assists in managing repetitive tasks, crucial in the era of digital presence and social media proliferation. The software supports email marketing and online advertising, with social platforms serving as pivotal for brand building and outreach. Advancements in SaaS and cloud computing further bolster market growth.

The integration of AI and machine learning in search engines maximizes reach by refining search phrases for strategic marketing initiatives. Predictive analytics allows corporations to address consumer demands and allocate resources efficiently, enhancing customer experiences and driving market growth.

Data protection remains a top priority as the digital landscape expands. SMAC technologies' widespread use necessitates robust privacy safeguards to avert breaches as this concern could impede digital success. Growing datasets require comprehensive security measures to counter potential hacker targets like gateways and smartphones.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted B2B marketing firms to adopt conservative budgeting, yet the post-pandemic phase has seen renewed market expansion through digital transition and centralized marketing tools.

Market Trends in North America

Increased Adoption of Automation Tools in Retail Sector Fuels Growth

The North American retail market is evolving with increased internet access on personal devices, transforming consumer shopping behavior. Social media significantly influences product sales and brand perception, with more retailers transitioning online. Retailers employ marketing automation to cater to evolving customer preferences, leveraging automated recommendations to boost revenue.

Through personalization, marketers enhance transaction values via cross-selling and upselling. Automating feedback requests and customer engagement campaigns strengthens relationships and enhances customer lifetime value.

United States Expected to Dominate Market Share

The shift to digital omnichannel marketing over traditional methods has accelerated software adoption. According to the CMO Survey, digital marketing spending is projected to grow by 14.32% while traditional avenues are expected to decline.

Rising customer acquisition costs highlight the necessity of marketing automation. Analytics tools optimize data from email campaigns, with companies like SharpSpring offering valuable features in this space. Digital revenue represents a growing portion of advertising agency earnings, highlighting the shift towards digital solutions.

Personalization services drive significant ROI, as evidenced by Instapage findings, indicating 88% of US marketers observe measurable improvements.

Industry Overview

The North American marketing automation software market is consolidated, with leaders like HubSpot, Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, and Act-on Software holding substantial market shares. Strategic collaborations boost their market dominance.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

HubSpot

Adobe Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

Act-on Software

IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mrh02

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment