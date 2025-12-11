Biotech Innovations Propel Infectious Disease Testing Forward

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Markets 2025-2029: Strategies, Trends, and Forecasts by Application, Place and Country with Market Analysis & Executive Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector is on the brink of further expansion within the clinical diagnostics industry. This burgeoning market continues to grow, albeit with increasing complexity and segmentation. Discover insights from this comprehensive report, which explores the transformative impact of multiplex assays poised to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment.
Infectious disease testing is reaping considerable benefits from advancements in biotechnology, especially genomics. This report details the dynamic trends that are driving both market growth and company valuations, including:
- Multiplex testing
- Pathogen evolution and pandemics
- Advancements in genetic biotechnology
- Climate change
- Globalization
- The rise of rapid testing
Significant technical innovations, particularly in the interplay between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, promise a rapidly evolving and expanding global market. These advances position diagnostics as a leader in the battle against infectious diseases.
The report spans hundreds of pages and includes a comprehensive list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules, essential for refining pricing strategies, along with data on the most frequently used and billed tests. Detailed analyses for 15 countries and 4 regions are provided, with additional specific country breakouts available to report purchasers.
Companies Profiled
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent
- Altona Diagnostics
- Anitoa
- Autonomous Medical Devices
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioGX
- Biomatik
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- DNAe
- Flow Health
- Global Access Diagnostics
- Great Basin Scientific, Inc.
- Hologic
- Novacyt
- Novus Diagnostics
- Oncimmune
- One Codex
- OraSure Technologies
- Prometheus Laboratories
- Qiagen
- QuidelOrtho
- R-Biopharm AG
- Response Biomedical
- Revvity
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veredus Laboratories
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
