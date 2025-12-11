Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security in Energy Sector - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Cloud Security Market in the Energy sector is projected to expand from USD 1.50 billion in 2025 to USD 2.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10% during 2025-2030. As countries aim to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy, the energy industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The emphasis on lowering greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with the declining cost of renewable energy and the integration of innovations like smart grids, heightens the necessity for effective data management. Energy companies are increasingly turning to cloud solutions for data storage, management, and analysis.





Key Highlights

Gartner forecasts that by 2024, cloud computing will represent over 45% of IT expenditure for system infrastructure. A Deloitte report also reveals that 83% of energy firms are either using or planning to adopt cloud services within the next two years, driven by benefits like increased agility, reduced CapEx, and improved operational efficiency.

Security is critical when accessing systems remotely, with legacy equipment posing challenges due to older infrastructure. The convergence of IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments raises security concerns.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of cloud security solutions, especially as power plants required secure remote access. Companies are embracing digital approaches like Zero Trust architecture for real-time security management.

In April 2022, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Microsoft entered a seven-year agreement to enhance BPCL's operations with Microsoft's network and security services.

Energy Sector Cloud Security Market Trends

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks to Drive Demand

With operations spanning multiple locations and thousands of suppliers, energy firms are prime targets for cyber threats. Protecting against these threats involves monitoring product vulnerabilities and complying with up-to-date security standards.

Cyber attacks can lead to financial loss, operational disruption, and data breaches. Engaging cybersecurity firms helps encrypt data and educate employees on threat prevention.

Cyber incidents, like those affecting Oiltanking in Germany and Oil India in Assam, expose vulnerabilities and highlight the need for robust cybersecurity measures.

In November 2023, a partnership between Nasuni and Cegal was announced to assist energy organizations in accelerating cloud transformations through enhanced cyber resiliency and modernized data architectures.

Europe Anticipates the Highest Growth

European agencies and governments are adapting to increased online service demand, necessitating cloud solutions that enhance competitiveness in the global market.

The digitalization of Europe's energy system is crucial for addressing climate goals and reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels, supported by the EU's establishment of a Smart Energy Expert Group.

Smart electricity meters are prevalent in the EU, with policies focusing on digitalization while safeguarding security and consumer protection.

The UK faced challenges in 2022 due to extreme weather affecting data centers, prompting planned investments in electricity grid digitalization by the EC to counter such uncertainties.

