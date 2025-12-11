Commonwealth Financial Group Welcomes Chris Martinson and Justin Esposito: Strengthening Personalized Investment Solutions with Highland Peak Wealth





BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commonwealth Financial Group (CFG), is proud to welcome Chris Martinson, CFA® and Justin Esposito as Managing Directors to Highland Peak Wealth , a boutique firm within CFG. Their addition marks an exciting step in Highland Peak Wealth’s continued growth and its mission to deliver investment strategies that blend institutional-level discipline with the personal attention of a boutique practice.

With more than 10 years of experience, Chris brings extensive investment expertise and a reputation for developing thoughtful, long-term strategies for individuals and families. Before joining Highland Peak Wealth, he held senior leadership positions at Citi Private Bank and BNY Wealth, where he managed more than $3.6 billion in client assets and chaired the Boston Investment Implementation Committee. A CFA charter holder, Chris is known for his analytical approach and ability to align portfolios with each client’s goals and values.

Justin Esposito joins Highland Peak Wealth with 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning New York and Boston, and a passion for delivering transparent, client-centered guidance. He most recently served as a Wealth Manager at BNY Mellon, following roles as Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank and U.S. Trust. Earlier in his career, Justin held positions at Lenox Advisors and Moody’s Investor Services in New York. His transition from large institutions to an independent firm reflects his belief that clients deserve greater flexibility, objectivity, and personal attention.

“Joining Highland Peak Wealth represents an opportunity for us to serve clients in the way we have always believed wealth management should be: personal, transparent, and entirely objective,” said Martinson.

“By combining our institutional experience with the independence of a boutique firm, we are able to provide unbiased guidance, customized solutions, and the kind of close relationships that help clients define and achieve their goals,” said Esposito.

Kyle McBurney, Managing Partner at Highland Peak Wealth, expressed enthusiasm for the firm’s expanding leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Justin to our team. Chris led the investment committee at BNY Mellon’s Boston office and brings incredible analytical depth, while Justin’s approach to client relationships perfectly reflects the values that define our firm. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver personalized, meaningful wealth strategies.”

About Highland Peak Wealth

Highland Peak Wealth is an independent boutique wealth management firm based in Boston and San Francisco that serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions nationwide. By eliminating conflicts of interest, ensuring unbiased guidance, and offering tailored wealth management and financial planning services, Highland Peak Wealth provides clients with objective, transparent, and effective solutions designed to help them build lasting financial confidence. For more information, visit www.highlandpeakwealth.com/

About Commonwealth Financial Group

Commonwealth Financial Group is a premier financial planning firm with a strong regional presence in New England and a growing national footprint. A MassMutual firm, CFG provides personalized, unbiased financial planning services to help individuals and businesses confidently reach their full potential. Guided by core values such as collaboration, growth, and leadership, CFG fosters trusted relationships and empowers clients to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.commonwealthfinancialgroup.com/

