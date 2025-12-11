Substation Automation Market Intelligence Report 2025-2032: Trends, Drivers, Challengers, Competition, Shares and Growth Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substation Automation Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The substation automation market is evolving rapidly as utilities and industrial operators modernize grid infrastructure to achieve optimal reliability, efficiency, and security. Senior leaders seeking to understand this transformation will find actionable intelligence and strategic guidance in this comprehensive research report.

Market Snapshot: Trends and Growth Trajectory in Substation Automation

The substation automation market grew from USD 44.75 billion in 2024 to USD 47.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 68.35 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.43%. This sustained momentum reflects strong demand for digital technologies that enhance operational performance, manage risk, and enable seamless integration of distributed energy resources. Heightened regulatory scrutiny, growing security challenges, and the emergence of advanced sensor and data platforms are pushing organizations to upgrade aging assets and adopt scalable automation solutions.

Scope & Segmentation: In-Depth Coverage of the Substation Automation Market

This report delivers an extensive segmentation of the global substation automation landscape, covering technologies, deployment models, and end-user adoption patterns across all key regions.

Offering: Hardware, Services, Software

Hardware, Services, Software Function: Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Remote Monitoring, Security & Surveillance, Thermal Monitoring

Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Remote Monitoring, Security & Surveillance, Thermal Monitoring Type: Distribution Substations, Transmission Substations

Distribution Substations, Transmission Substations Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT) Installation Type: New Installations, Retrofit Installations

New Installations, Retrofit Installations End-user: Mining, Oil & Gas, Steel, Transportation, Utilities

Mining, Oil & Gas, Steel, Transportation, Utilities Regions: Americas (including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision Makers

The integration of real-time data processing, centralized management, and advanced communications is accelerating the modernization of substation infrastructure worldwide.

Adoption of edge computing and artificial intelligence supports rapid anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and automation of grid reconfiguration, minimizing operational risks.

Retrofitting legacy infrastructure often requires modular hardware and standardized software, addressing challenges related to interoperability and extended asset lifecycle.

Regional dynamics highlight varying priorities: Americas and Asia-Pacific are investing in grid digitalization and smart operations, while EMEA markets advance through interoperability and distributed energy integration.

Segment-specific challenges drive custom deployments-utilities focus on regulatory compliance and reliability, industry verticals like mining and transport emphasize safety and uptime.

Strategic partnerships, R&D investments, and M&A activity among leading vendors continue to shape competitive differentiation, delivering comprehensive digital automation platforms and tailored services.

Substation Automation Market: Why This Report Matters

Offers actionable guidance on technology deployment, vendor selection, and strategic planning for infrastructure modernization.

Enables benchmarking of competitor activities, supply chain innovations, and evolving end-user needs across all global markets.

Supports risk management and investment prioritization by illuminating the impact of regulatory, tariff, and security developments.

Organizations navigating the evolving substation automation market require strategic agility and informed decision-making. With insights grounded in rigorous research, this report equips senior leaders to anticipate challenges, capture new opportunities, and shape the next chapter of grid modernization.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $68.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Adoption of IEC 61850-based communication protocols for enhanced interoperability in substations

Implementation of edge computing solutions for low-latency protection and control in substations

Integration of renewable energy sources with substation automation for grid stability management

Deployment of cybersecurity frameworks tailored for substation automation and smart grid defense

Use of artificial intelligence-driven predictive maintenance to reduce transformer failures at substations

Migration to cloud-native SCADA platforms for scalable substation monitoring and data analytics

Utilization of phasor measurement units in substations for improved situational awareness and fault localization

Leveraging 5G networks for high-speed communication and remote control of substation automation systems

Adoption of IEC 62443 standards for securing industrial communication in substation automation infrastructure

Integration of distributed energy resource management systems into substation automation workflows

Development of modular and prefabricated substation automation units for rapid deployment in remote locations

Incorporation of digital twin models for performance simulation and lifecycle management of substations

The companies profiled in this Substation Automation market report include:

ABB, Ltd.

Beijing Sifang Automation Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CYG Sunri Co., Ltd. by Changyuan Technology Group Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

ELVAC A.S.

ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

INGETEAM, S.A.

Intel Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Kehua Data Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Naidian Group Co., Ltd.

NovaTech, LLC by Valmet Oyj

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

OHB SE

Rockwill Electric GROUP Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai SETN Electric Co., Ltd.

SHENZHEN GUOWANG NARI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Siemens AG

SISCO, Inc.

TRC Companies, Inc.

