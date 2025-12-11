E-Invoicing: the Serensia by Quadient platform receives final accreditation by the French Tax Authority

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that its subsidiary Serensia by Quadient has received final accreditation from the French Tax Authority (DGFiP) as a registered e-invoicing platform. This certification confirms that all requirements identified during the review phase have been fully met and that the platform is now approved and operational immediately.

This achievement positions Serensia by Quadient among the certified platforms within a highly selective process. The definitive certification marks a critical milestone ahead of France’s national e-invoicing rollout on September 1, 2026 and confirms Serensia’s compliance, technical robustness and full interoperability within the national e invoicing ecosystem.

Selected as soon as 2024 as one of the first three platforms involved in DGFiP-led tests, Serensia by Quadient helped validate the national directory, the data hub and cross-platform interoperability. All tests were successfully completed under DGFiP oversight. Today, the platform supports the needs of small and medium businesses to large enterprises with complex, high-volume invoicing flows. Already set to process more than 250 million invoices under the reform in 2026, Serensia is already trusted by major groups including TotalEnergies, BPCE as well as Dalkia, as well as Cerfrance and its 320,000 small and mid-sized businesses under a white-label agreement.

Serensia delivers continuous availability and high performance through a sovereign cloud infrastructure designed for demanding production and operating needs. Its scalability and investment capacity support long-term operating costs while ensuring the reliability expected from a certified operator. These strengths benefit both end customers and software vendors that require a robust and trustworthy platform. Serensia also supports white-label and gray-label models, enabling partners such as DEXT to build their own portals while relying on the certified Serensia engine.to build their own portals while relying on the certified Serensia engine.

“This certification represents a long-term commitment to accompanying businesses and software vendors through a structural shift in the way invoicing will operate in France,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “As e-invoicing becomes an essential part of everyday business, organizations will need partners capable of supporting them not only at launch, but throughout the evolution of the reform and the increased digitalization of financial processes. Our ambition with Serensia is to provide a foundation that will remain stable, trustworthy and adaptable over time. Meeting the demanding requirements of the certification process reinforces our belief that only long-term investment and sustained focus will create the conditions for a durable and reliable e-invoicing ecosystem.”

Acquired by Quadient in spring 2025, Serensia leverages Quadient’s expertise and resources to deliver a scalable and certified solution trusted by leading organizations. With less than a year before the reform goes live, Quadient encourages businesses to prepare now by signing a mandate with a certified platform.

To learn more about e-invoicing reform and Serensia by Quadient, visit: https://www.quadient.com/fr/quadient-devient-officiellement-plateforme-agreee (in French).

