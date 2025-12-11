Kering: Financial information regarding the reclassification of Kering Beauté in accordance with IFRS 5

Kering - Press release - IFRS 5 - 11 12 2025 - EN

PRESS RELEASE December 11, 2025

FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE RECLASSIFICATION

OF KERING BEAUTÉ IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS 5

Following the agreement with L’Oréal for the sale of Kering Beauté, expected to close in the first half of 2026, Kering Beauté’s activity (for which Kering has exercised its right to sell to L’Oréal) will be reclassified as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, under IFRS 5. Accordingly:

Kering Beauté’s contributions will be isolated and presented separately within net income from discontinued operations

comparative periods will be restated to ensure consistency across reporting periods

the Group’s financial indicators will be presented excluding Kering Beauté, under continuing operations

Group financial indicators, restated for Kering Beauté

(in € millions) H1 2025 reported H1 2025 restated Kering Beauté 2024 reported 2024 restated Kering Beauté Revenue 7,587 7,439 148 17,194 16,874 320 Recurring operating income 969 920 49 2,554 2,440 114

Group quarterly revenue, restated for Kering Beauté

(in € millions) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Revenue reported 3,415 3,704 3,883 Comparable change reported (1) -5% -15% -14% Kering Beauté restatement (84) (78) (70) Revenue restated for Kering Beauté 3,331 3,626 3,813 Comparable change restated (1) -6% -16% -15%

Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis.

All related information will be detailed in the 2025 Financial Document to be published on February 10, 2026.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering’s Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

