Learning Tree International Launches Comprehensive AI Workforce Solutions to Empower Organizations and Government Agencies to Take Full Advantage of the Benefits of AI in the Digital Age

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International, a leading provider of technology training solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Workforce Solutions, a comprehensive program designed to help organizations successfully navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company's AI Maturity Framework offers targeted training solutions tailored to specific organizational needs.

The new modular program is built around a pioneering three-tier AI Maturity Framework that supports organizations at every stage of AI integration: AI Readiness, AI Enablement, and AI Adoption.

AI Readiness develops baseline knowledge and confidence in AI concepts.

develops baseline knowledge and confidence in AI concepts. AI Enablement emphasizes applying AI tools and practices directly in daily work, supported by modular program design that scales across business units.

emphasizes applying AI tools and practices directly in daily work, supported by modular program design that scales across business units. AI Adoption ensures AI is embedded at scale, becoming a trusted and integrated part of systems, workflows, and decision-making.



“As a workforce solutions leader, Learning Tree is helping organizations turn AI disruption into opportunity,” said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International. “Artificial Intelligence is redefining how we learn, work, and lead—and the future belongs to those who prepare their people now. Our mission is to build AI-ready workforces that drive innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.”

Learning Tree’s AI Workforce Solutions go beyond IT and data science teams, extending to business users, project managers, human resources leaders, finance professionals, and executives who increasingly rely on AI in their daily decision-making. The program is designed to bridge technical expertise with strategic business roles to ensure AI value is realized across the enterprise. The program bridges technical skills and strategic business needs, ensuring that AI delivers measurable impact across the enterprise.

Curriculum content is mapped to real-world use cases, such as customer service automation, human resources optimization, data analysis enhancement, supply chain management, compliance monitoring, and marketing personalization. Training also addresses widely adopted AI platforms and tools, including Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Google Gemini, preparing learners to apply these solutions effectively in workplace contexts.

Recognizing the strategic role of leadership in digital transformation, Learning Tree has introduced an AI Leadership Program to prepare executives and managers to guide their organizations responsibly through AI adoption. In addition, Learning Tree also continues to strengthen its compliance training portfolio with new offerings such as the CMMC Auditing course and AAIA (Advanced Audit in AI), AAISM (Advanced AI in Security Management) certifications to meet evolving regulatory and cybersecurity standards.

For more information, visit Artificial Intelligence Training and Talent Solutions | Learning Tree or contact In quiries@Learningtree.com .

About Learning Tree International:

For over 50 years, Learning Tree International has been a trusted partner in workforce transformation, delivering training in AI, technical skills, leadership, cybersecurity, and more. Backed by expert instructors and real-world content, Learning Tree helps individuals and organizations build the capabilities needed to succeed in today’s dynamic workplace.

Media Contact:

Learning Tree International

Email: press@learningtree.com

Website: https://www.learningtree.com/