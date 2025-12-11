Aramis Group - Alejandro Garcia Mella appointed CEO at Clicars (Spain)

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, December 11, 2025

Alejandro Garcia Mella appointed Chief Executive Officer at Clicars, Aramis Group's Spanish entity

Aramis Group announces the appointment of Alejandro Garcia Mella as Chief Executive Officer at Clicars. He succeeds José Carlos del Valle, who is now pursuing a new professional project.

With over 15 years of experience within the organization, Alejandro Garcia has contributed decisively to the Group's growth across all its geographies. His proven expertise, in-depth knowledge of markets and operations, and mastery of the business model have played a key role in the Group's major structuring milestones. Alejandro notably served as Purchasing Director for Aramisauto in France, then at Group level.

Since March 2025, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), he has supported all of the Group's commercial and marketing initiatives, with priorities including accelerating vehicle and service sales growth, optimizing customer acquisition and retention, and strengthening the Group's value proposition.

In his new role, Alejandro will be tasked with continuing the development of Clicars and accelerating convergence toward Aramis Group's operating system, as presented during the Capital Markets Day in November 2024.

Aged 48, Alejandro Garcia Mella has over 20 years of experience in the automotive and e-commerce sectors. He began his career at Renault, holding several positions in sales and marketing, before joining Avis France, where he successively held the positions of Fleet Remarketing Director and then Director of the Commercial Vehicles business unit.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders of Aramis Group, state: " We are delighted to welcome Alejandro at the head of Clicars and are convinced of his ability to continue the brand's development. His in-depth knowledge of Aramis Group, his experience of the Spanish market and his past performance make him the ideal candidate for this new chapter. We wish Alejandro every success in this new role and look forward to continuing our collective ambitions with renewed energy. We would also like to thank José Carlos for the professionalism and commitment he has demonstrated throughout his tenure."

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

