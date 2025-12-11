WESFX; WEFCX; WEIFX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Wildermuth Fund Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who invested in Wildermuth Fund (“Wildermuth” or “the Fund”) (WESFX; WEFCX; WEIFX).

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wildermuth mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker: “WESFX”), Class C (ticker: “WEFCX”), and Class I (ticker: “WEIFX”) between November 1, 2020 and June 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WESFX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they miscalculated the fair value of the Fund’s investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failed to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Fund; and (3) intentionally inflated the Fund’s net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to the Adviser, all of which damaged Class members.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WESFX or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Wildermuth you have until December 29, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

