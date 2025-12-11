Madeleine Houghton Named Chief Executive Officer of Menagerie Cellars

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menagerie Cellars has announced the appointment of Madeleine Houghton as its Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Houghton will guide the boutique house into its next chapter, stewarding the creation of limited-production luxury wine and spirits while further elevating Menagerie’s enduring commitment to wildlife conservation and its broader philanthropic mission.

A Shared Vision for Wine & Conservation

Founded by friends united by a passion for elegant, sophisticated wines and a dedication to protecting the planet’s wildlife, Menagerie has built a reputation for blending high-caliber winemaking with meaningful purpose. She joins an elite leadership team featuring CMO Colette Alderson, a revered figure in luxury media and branding, along with managing directors Lisa and Ricky Novak, esteemed community leaders and devoted philanthropists, each bringing their own legacy of excellence to elevate Menagerie’s vision of luxury with intention.

Menagerie has curated an exceptional collective of wine-industry veterans - Philippe Melka, Maayan Koschitzky, and Rob Mondavi Jr., who lends his expertise as strategic advisor on special projects - to craft wines of rare distinction from the world’s most celebrated appellations. Guided by a deep sense of purpose, Menagerie ensures that each bottle not only embodies uncompromising quality, but also contributes to global wildlife conservation efforts.

Leadership with Experience and Strategic Vision

Houghton brings to Menagerie a robust background in business leadership, finance and operations. Her prior roles have included executive leadership and financial oversight positions across a range of industries, equipping her with the strategic insight and operational discipline to steer Menagerie through its next phase of growth. She most recently served as CFO at Archer Roose Wines.

Charting the Next Chapter

Under Houghton’s leadership, Menagerie will continue to elevate its legacy of producing exceptional wines while expanding its global presence and deepening its philanthropic commitments—most notably through its partnership with Tusk.org, a premier wildlife conservation organization backed by Prince William.

Menagerie recently announced a distinguished collaboration with world-renowned photographer David Yarrow. The partnership unveils its inaugural creation, Yarrow x Menagerie, an exquisite wine brand inspired by the untamed beauty and rare species immortalized through Yarrow’s lens. Each bottle stands as both an expression of elevated winemaking and a shared, enduring commitment to safeguarding the world’s most endangered wildlife.

“I am honored to join Menagerie Cellars at such an exciting time. This brand is more than wine and spirits - it’s a story of craftsmanship, beauty and purpose,” said Houghton. “I look forward to honoring that legacy and sharing Menagerie’s vision with a broader community of wine lovers as we grow our presence in Napa Valley and beyond.”

For more information, please visit https://lovemenagerie.com/ .

About Menagerie Cellars

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c7c1e82-7ca5-40f6-bd5b-46b70dd5ca3a