China Town Ankara: The New Strategic Vision of Türkiye–China and Central Asia Trade Comes to Life





ANKARA, Türkiye, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located along Ankara’s rapidly developing northern corridor, China Town Ankara introduces a unique concept to Türkiye with its newly designated site. Designed as the country’s first and only China-themed shopping and trade center, the project features 47,000 m² of construction area, 360 retail units, and a tenant mix consisting entirely of Chinese suppliers. With this structure, China Town Ankara aims to become the new focal point of international trade in the region.

The construction phase of the project will be carried out through a joint consortium composed of China’s leading and globally recognized construction companies. The internationally proven engineering strength of the Chinese construction sector—renowned for its durability, structural integrity, speed, and advanced expertise—will be directly reflected in the development of China Town Ankara. This approach ensures that the project will stand not only as a commercial hub but also as an exemplary model of engineering and construction quality in the region.

Strategic Location: At the Intersection of Three Major Advantages

-Proximity to Esenboğa International Airport

Situated only a few minutes from Ankara Esenboğa Airport, the project offers fast and convenient access for international visitors and business travelers. This makes China Town Ankara one of the most accessible commercial destinations in the region.

-Directly Across from the International Fair Center

Facing the newly completed International Fair Center, the project benefits from year-round national and international exhibition traffic. This strategic proximity significantly enhances the commercial value and visitor potential of China Town Ankara.

-Adjacent to the Planned Esenboğa Metro Line (Fair Station)

The Fair Station of the planned Esenboğa Airport Metro Line—implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure—will be located directly beside the project. Once the metro line is operational, China Town Ankara will be seamlessly connected to both the city center and the airport through a fast public transportation network.

A First in Türkiye: A China-Themed Trade Center with 360 Retail Units

China Town Ankara introduces a new generation of commercial experience with its wide spectrum of Chinese manufacturers and suppliers. Product categories such as electronics, home décor, textiles, and lifestyle items will be directly sourced from China and brought to Türkiye.

The project will:

Minimize intermediary costs,

Create new procurement channels for Turkish businesses,

Provide a centralized meeting point for companies sourcing products from China,

Contribute to expanding the Türkiye–China trade volume with renewed momentum.

A Modern 47,000 m² Trade and Lifestyle Complex

Beyond retail spaces, China Town Ankara offers a socially engaging environment that promotes cultural interaction. The architectural design uniquely blends Chinese and Turkish cultural elements with a modern aesthetic.

Key project components include:

360 independent retail units

Modern storage and logistics facilities

Thematic architectural elements

Restaurants, cafés, and social spaces

Open areas suitable for year-round cultural and commercial events





A New Bridge in Türkiye–China Trade

The project not only facilitates the market entry of Chinese brands into Türkiye but also provides Turkish entrepreneurs and businesses with direct supply advantages. China Town Ankara is positioned as a strategic center designed to strengthen economic relations and expand trade cooperation between the two nations.

China Town Ankara, with its location, thematic design, and international trade vision, stands out as one of the most exciting and forward-looking developments in Türkiye. Located at the intersection of the airport, fair center, and metro line, this next-generation commercial complex is poised to reshape the economic and cultural landscape of the region.

For more detailed information, please visit: http://chinatowntr.com/

