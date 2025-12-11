Guggenheim Investments Appoints Thomas D. Christopoul As Global Head of Real Estate

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Christopoul as Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate. In this role, Mr. Christopoul will lead the firm's real estate business, bringing deep expertise to further strengthen Guggenheim's position as a leader in the commercial real estate sector.

Guggenheim's real estate platform has originated over $18 billion of commercial real estate investments in more than 600 transactions since 2010, with total real estate assets of $10.9 billion as of September 30, 2025. The firm's fully integrated origination, underwriting, research, legal, and portfolio management teams manage investments throughout their full life cycle, ensuring a seamless process from inception to disposition. Guggenheim's core competencies enable investments across the capital stack, offering customized structures designed to meet individual client goals and risk tolerance.

Mr. Christopoul rejoins Guggenheim after previously serving as Global Head of Real Estate and Infrastructure (2013). He most recently co-founded Iviron Capital Partners and is a founding partner of Athos Capital Partners, LLC and 54 Madison Partners, LLC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom back to Guggenheim," said Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer. "His leadership and deep expertise in real estate will be instrumental as we continue to expand our real assets platform and deliver value to our clients."

Under Mr. Christopoul's leadership, Guggenheim Investments' Real Estate Team will remain focused on investing opportunities in equity and debt markets by leveraging a national footprint and experience across multiple market and credit cycles to seek income, growth, and downside protection. Guggenheim's reputation for certainty of execution and its proprietary deal flow, supported by longstanding industry relationships, will remain central to its strategy.

Mr. Christopoul holds a B.A. from Rutgers University and an M.S. from Purdue University. He is an advisory board member of the Herbert Business School at the University of Miami and has previously served on the Provost Board and School of Business advisory board at Villanova University.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments has more than $357 billion* in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

*GI Total Assets are as of 9.30.2025 and includes $249.1 bn in GI Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $108.2 bn in non-advisory GI Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $357 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.2 bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, .

