Spectrotel Completes Acquisition of Mosaic NetworX

NEPTUNE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of Managed Network Services and Connectivity solutions, today announced the official closing of its acquisition of Mosaic NetworX, a premier global managed services provider. The closing follows the definitive agreement announced on September 17, 2025.

Finalizing the acquisition strengthens Spectrotel’s ability to support mid-market and enterprise customers with secure, scalable managed network solutions, particularly across distributed and international environments. Mosaic brings deep expertise in SASE and SD-WAN architectures that will further enhance Spectrotel’s service delivery and engineering capabilities.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Mosaic to the Spectrotel team,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “Their experience with global deployments and enterprise networking is a strong complement to our strategy and will help us continue to expand the value we deliver to customers and partners.”

Key leaders from Mosaic, including Matt Hiles (COO), Peter Herschkorn (VP, Strategic Alliances), and Erik Rothrock (VP, Sales), have joined Spectrotel as part of the transaction. Mosaic Founder and CEO Brian Erickson has exited the organization following the close.

“We’re proud of what Mosaic has built and energized by the opportunity ahead,” said Matt Hiles, COO of Mosaic NetworX. “Joining Spectrotel allows us to bring our combined strengths to more customers and to continue delivering the service experience both organizations are known for.”

Integration efforts are underway with a focus on ensuring seamless continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

SVP, Marketing & Product

tvaccarino@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7917