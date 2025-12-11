Augment Code Unveils New Code Review Agent to Eliminate Review Debt and Restore Flow to Modern Software Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Augment Code , the leading AI coding assistant for enterprise software teams working on large, complex codebases, announced the launch of its Code Review, which has achieved the highest accuracy in the only public benchmark for AI-assisted code review. Across seven widely used tools, Augment outscored the competition on overall quality by 10 points, outperforming systems from Cursor Bugbot, CodeRabbit, and others. Enterprise teams and open-source projects alike are using Code Review to complete reviews faster while reducing bugs that reach production.

“Code creation has accelerated, but code review hasn’t. For enterprise teams, that mismatch is now the bottleneck of modern development,” said Matt McClernan, CEO of Augment Code. “Our users work in massive codebases where a single misaligned AI change can cause weeks of cleanup. Augment Code Review gives them a fast, reliable review layer built for the AI era.”

In just a couple of years, AI has gone from niche helper to a default part of the software development lifecycle. Google reports that more than 25% of its new code is now written by AI, and Microsoft reports more than 30%. Review capacity in enterprises has not kept pace, creating mounting “review debt” and increasing operational risk. The financial consequences are significant: according to Gartner, the average outage costs approximately $300,000 per hour, and for large enterprises, that can exceed $1,000,000 per hour. Many of these failures originate in software errors, misconfigurations, or rushed changes.

Augment Code Review addresses these risks by retrieving the full, cross-file context needed to evaluate correctness in large, long-lived repositories — context that benchmarking shows competing tools consistently miss. The agent analyzes dependency chains, call sites, type definitions, tests, and historical changes, enabling it to detect correctness issues, architectural drift, change-impact risks, and missing tests with the judgment of an experienced reviewer.

“Augment has become a valuable part of our code review process,” said Tyler Kaye, Lead Engineer, Atlas Clusters for MongoDB, an early Code Review user. “It doesn't replace human review; it enhances it by giving authors a thoughtful first pass before their teammates ever see the code. Its custom guideline integration combines MongoDB's best-practice recommendations with our own organization-specific guidance, making the feedback both relevant and actionable. The built-in observability helps us understand how many comments Augment is surfacing and how often they're being resolved, giving us clearer insight into code quality trends. And with its high signal-to-noise ratio, every comment feels meaningful. Augment helps engineers show up to review with cleaner, better-prepared code."

This release is another step in Augment’s mission to automate the SDLC with agents designed for real engineering teams. After bringing high-quality code generation to thousands of enterprise developers, expanding into code review is a natural progression — adding the reliability and shared context needed for deeper automation. Augment is building the primitives that let teams shape automation to their unique patterns and architecture. This launch opens up more of those building blocks, with significantly more ahead.

About Augment Code

Augment Code is the leading AI coding assistant built for software engineers working on complex, very large codebases. Founded in 2022, the company emerged from stealth in 2024 and is backed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors and Meritech Capital. Augment’s AI platform uniquely understands an organization’s codebase, development approach and dependencies – creating team-level impact with contextual AI.

Contact

augment@launchsquad.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db8912e4-0487-4590-9d46-d1b46de2dd53