GeeFi (GEE) Presale Enters Final Stage of Phase 2, Investor Demand Surges Ahead of Phase 3’s Price Increase

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi, an emerging force in decentralized finance, announced In a Twiter post that its explosive presale is now entering the final stage of Phase 2, with only a small allocation of tokens remaining at current pricing. In a matter of weeks since launch, GeeFi has already attracted over 2,000 investors, and participation continues to accelerate as word spreads about the platform’s unique value proposition. The swiftness of token sales and the depth of investor engagement speak to a growing demand for utility-driven DeFi ecosystems that deliver more than just promises.





Overwhelming Investor Response

From the outset, GeeFi’s presale has generated exceptional excitement in the crypto community. Phase 2, launched in quick succession following the rapid sellout of Phase 1, has seen its token allocation diminish far faster than analysts anticipated. Current figures indicate that more than 80% of tokens in Phase 2 have been claimed, and the remaining tokens are expected to be sold out within days.

The robust momentum signals not only a sense of urgency among new investors but also mounting confidence in the project’s roadmap and the tangible progress already made. As the presale approaches its next phase, early buyers stand to benefit from the current favorable token pricing, which will soon adjust with the transition to Phase 3.

Built on a Foundation of Trust and Utility

One of the pivotal factors fueling GeeFi’s presale traction is the team’s decision to prioritize utility over hype. Unlike many crypto projects that enter the market with only a concept for the future, GeeFi began its technology development in 2023. That early commitment resulted in the successful rollout of the GeeFi wallet, which has been available for Android users prior to the presale campaign.

This strategy demonstrates GeeFi’s commitment to offering immediate value to its community, showcasing that results and delivery, not just vision and ambition define its ethos. The GeeFi wallet empowers users to securely store, manage, and transact with digital assets, delivering a seamless user experience from day one. Furthermore, the team is nearing completion of the wallet’s iOS version, ensuring that access to its features will soon be open to a broader mobile audience.

A Roadmap for an Integrated Ecosystem

While the market-ready GeeFi wallet establishes the project’s credibility, GeeFi’s roadmap promises even more utility for users and investors. At the top of the expansion plans are the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and GeeFi Crypto Cards, representing the next key milestones in the platform’s evolution. The DEX will offer users a secure and user-friendly environment for decentralized swap transactions, enabling fast and peer-to-peer asset trades without intermediaries.

The Crypto Cards, meanwhile, will bridge the gap between the digital asset world and real-world spending, providing customers a new way to utilize their crypto holdings for everyday purchases. Both products will be integrated with the GeeFi wallet, further enriching its functionality and solidifying GeeFi’s role in shaping the future of decentralized finance.

GeeFi Unveils High-Yield Staking and Referral Program

To further enhance value for its token holders, GeeFi has introduced a robust staking and referral program designed to generate significant passive income. The platform offers a range of flexible staking options with highly competitive returns, including 15% APR for a one-month term, 22% APR for three months, and an impressive 55% APR for a 12-month commitment. For investors who prioritize liquidity, a flexible staking option provides up to 10% APR with no lock-up period.

In addition, a referral program rewards users with a 5% bonus on all purchases made through their unique link. These features position GeeFi as a highly attractive ecosystem for investors seeking to maximize their portfolio's earning potential through sustainable, high-yield opportunities.

