Denodo Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for Six Consecutive Years

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management, today announced that Gartner® has positioned the Company as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year in its 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. “Data integration tools remain a fundamental architectural component as organizations increasingly seek improved capabilities to support their operational, analytical and AI use cases,” states Gartner. “This research helps data and analytics leaders make their decisions by analyzing 20 vendors in this market.”

The complete and complementary Magic Quadrant report, published on December 8, 2025 and authored by Michele Launi et al., is available here.

“By 2027, AI assistants and AI-enhanced workflows incorporated into data integration tools will reduce manual intervention by 60% and enable self-service data management,” says Gartner in the 2025 Magic Quadrant report.

Since the publication of the previous Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools report, the award winning Denodo Platform has made significant enhancements in leveraging AI-enhanced workflows to facilitate self-service data management. In April, Denodo released Denodo Platform 9.2 , extending support for GenAI initiatives and introducing a new suite of self-service tools for the development of data products, and in September, Denodo released Denodo Platform 9.3 with DeepQuery, a Deep Research capability, and other features that facilitate AI innovation.

“The goals of data integration are now driven by the need for AI-ready data, which is not only immediately integrated, but also governed, secure, and trusted, and the Denodo Platform, with its semantic capabilities and logical data management approach, provides the most flexible, direct paths to AI-ready data,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “We are extremely proud that Gartner has once again recognized Denodo as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, as Gartner has done for the previous five years.This provides us with encouragement that our chosen approach is effective for a diverse customer base tackling complex AI challenges.”

On the Gartner Peer Insights platform, the Denodo Platform currently has a 4.6 average rating out of a possible 5, from a total of 277 reviews. In the words of Denodo customers:

“ Denodo Reaches New Heights with Advanced AI Capabilities : Their advances in artificial intelligence with Denodo 9.1.x provide the ability to connect Denodo to your AI engine and get assistance right in the Design Studio with naming fields, describing the data in those fields, and troubleshooting queries in a VQL shell. Connecting your AI engine to the Denodo Data Catalog currently provides the ability to query data with natural language, returning a fully developed query that you can execute or open in a VQL shell right from the catalog interface. Future roadmap will incorporate "Ask Anything" into the catalog, providing the AI capability to be more like a full chatbot capable of answering non-data questions as well as data related questions in the shell." – Data Virtualization Architect

“ Denodo as an integration semantic layer : The Denodo product allows us to present data to suit different customer needs much more quickly than we could before. From concept to testing can happen in minutes, or hours now. We are able to connect to various sources to define a data product which is meaningful to our customers, normalizing across sources, and present it in a manner which aligns with our preferred architecture patterns, both in terms of protocol, pattern, and security." – IT Manager

" Denodo Delivers on Modern Data Approaches : As a platform, Denodo has really delivered in helping us realize our strategy of a data fabric centered on federation. The customer success team has been invaluable in our positive adoption and has remained fully engaged from the moment of implementation. The technology itself has lived up to the promise. On the surface, the data virtualization aspects are straightforward and easily learned, and time from integration to data delivery has certainly been reduced. But, there is also room to dive deeper into more advanced areas of the platform, allowing for even more benefits as we continue to modernize our data offerings and drive towards new levels of data literacy." – Director of Data Engineering

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Michele Launi, Nina Showell, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, 8 December 2025

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools, 25 June 2025

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Denodo

Denodo is a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, transforms enterprise data into reliable insights for AI, analytics, and self-service initiatives. Organizations worldwide use Denodo to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time compared to traditional data lakehouses, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. Learn more at denodo.com.

Media contact

pr@denodo.com