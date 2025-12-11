Hundreds Gather in Seattle in Support of Increasing Access to Mental Health Services in King County at SOUND Behavioral Health’s Annual SOUND of Hope Gala

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late November more than 400 community members gathered in Fremont for the SOUND of Hope Gala, SOUND Behavioral Health’s annual fundraiser to expand access to mental health and substance abuse services for individuals and families across King County.

Held at Fremont Studios, this year’s event brought together regional leaders, supporters, and partners committed to breaking down barriers to behavioral healthcare services. The gala exceeded SOUND’s fundraising goal, funds that will directly support SOUND's programs that provide a comprehensive array of care, connection, and stability for those navigating mental health and substance use challenges.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Katrina Egner, President and CEO of SOUND Behavioral Health. “Every contribution helps us open the ‘Orange Door’ to hope, healing, and recovery just a bit wider for the people we serve to strengthen our community. Surpassing our fundraising goal means more opportunities for connection, more pathways to healing, and more support for individuals who deserve a better, healthier future.”

Throughout the evening, guests explored immersive stations showcasing SOUND's diverse programs and the impact they have across King County. From a feature short film showcasing SOUND’s Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) program – highlighting its drama therapy group’s production of The Little Prince – to clinician training stations spotlighting crisis services, opioid overdose prevention, child and family services and more, attendees experienced firsthand how SOUND opens new doors to hope, healing, and recovery. Guests were also invited to tour SOUND’s Mobile Rapid Response Crisis Team (MRRCT) van , offering a closer look at its role in community-based crisis care.

Led by auctioneer Stephen Kilbreath and emcee Kelly Hanson of KING 5, the evening culminated in a post-event dance party by Hit Explosion and even included a guest appearance by the Mariner Moose.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of the inaugural “Heart of Sound” employee recognition award, recognizing corporate receptionist and beloved colleague, Pat Pagdilas Shepherd, whose nearly 50 years of dedication embody SOUND’s mission and values.

“On behalf of everyone at SOUND Behavioral Health, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our gala committee, staff, and volunteers,” said SOUND Chief Impact and Community Engagement Officer Eddie Pasatiempo. “Your passion, dedication, and hard work made our annual gala a truly remarkable—and deeply meaningful—success. Because of you, we’ve raised vital funds to support hope, healing, and recovery across our community. Thank you for opening doors, lifting spirits, and helping us change lives.”

Thank You to Our Sponsors

SOUND extends its heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners who made the SOUND of Hope Gala possible:

Sound of Hope Sponsor: Columbia Bank

Media Partners: 425 Magazine and KEXP Radio

Sound of Care Sponsor: BNB Builders and IMA Financial

Sound of Impact Sponsor: Stoel Rives

Sound of Joy Sponsors: Baker Tilly, BCRA, Gesa Credit Union, JTM Construction, The Rafeh Family, West Monroe, and West Valley Community Church



“The success of this year’s Gala reflects the strength and compassion of our partners,” Egner added. “Their support helps ensure that help is welcoming, hopeful, and within reach for everyone in our community.”



The SOUND of Hope gala video can be viewed here. For more information about SOUND or to learn how to support its mission, visit sound.health.

About SOUND Behavioral Health