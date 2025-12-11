SEMCAP Health Leads $25 Million Series D Investment in SafeinHome

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeinHome, the nation’s leader in Remote Supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), today announced the successful first close as part of its targeted $25 million Series D funding round. The round was led by SEMCAP Health, an experienced investor in transformative healthcare solutions, with continued support from existing investors. This latest investment will bring SafeinHome’s total funding to $67 million, further strengthening its leadership position in person-centered, technology-enabled Remote Supports services at a time of unprecedented industry change.

Empowering Vulnerable Populations Through Innovation

“This is a defining moment, and inflection point for both Medicaid and SafeinHome,” said Ken Traverso, CEO of SafeinHome. “As states continue to spend 20-40% of their annual budgets on Medicaid services, and the nation experiences a severe shortage of direct support professionals (DSPs), our industry must adopt innovative models of service and support. With this new investment, we are expanding our capacity to deliver timely, person-centered support to enable thousands of I/DD individuals as well as older adults (LTSS) to live independently.”

SafeinHome’s proprietary technology and services provide 24/7 essential support in the form of home and kitchen safety, medication management, and daily living support for vulnerable individuals capable of living independently. SafeinHome delivers enterprise-scale member engagement and maintains enterprise-grade compliance with individualized support plans and state regulations, supporting people with autism, seizure disorders, fall risk, elopement risk, and other complex needs.

The company’s software platform is designed for state and managed Medicaid programs, direct support agencies, health plans, and risk-bearing entities. It leverages over 30 million hours of real-world support data from thousands of individuals across 17 states to recommend effective, cost-efficient support plans that deliver scalable, consistently positive outcomes.

The results are consistent and proven:

60% total cost savings per hour of service for providers and Medicaid;

monthly retention rates with high individual sentiment scores; 99% individual daily support plan completion rates



Investor and Industry Confirmation

“The escalating costs of in-person and facility-level support and the daily challenges of individuals living with disabilities demand innovative solutions,” said Victor Kats, Managing Partner at SEMCAP Health. “SafeinHome stands out not only for its cutting-edge technology but for the way in which this technology fosters human dignity. As healthcare costs overwhelm state budgets and hundreds of thousands of people sit on waiting lists for services, SafeinHome has emerged as an experienced, scaled and proven solution. We are proud to support Ken and this leadership team, whose expertise and vision is paving the way to home-based independence for thousands of individuals across the country.”

Mary Sowers, Executive Director of the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) added: “With continued downward pressure on Medicaid budgets, person-centered solutions that also deliver meaningful economic impact are not just valuable—they are essential. Innovative supports like those offered by SafeinHome are helping states reimagine what is possible, filling a critical and rapidly expanding role in our service systems. This type of work represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that can improve outcomes for countless people in our communities.”

Accelerating Growth and Economic Impact

With this new funding, SafeinHome will:

Expand access to more individuals across its 17 state programs, serving one of healthcare’s most underserved, vulnerable and costly populations

Grow services and partnerships in California, its newest market geography

Leverage 30 million hours of captured data across thousands of individuals to advance its data insight capabilities, leveraging AI, to deepen personalized services, improve outcomes and proactively manage crises – ensuring each person receives the right support, at the right time



These advancements will broaden SafeinHome’s impact and set a new benchmark for how technology combined with Remote Supports services can deliver scalable, meaningful independence for the I/DD and LTSS populations.

About SafeinHome

SafeinHome is a leading provider of Remote Supports, empowering people with disabilities and older adults to live more independently and safely at home and in their communities. Operating across 17 states in partnership with state Medicaid agencies, provider organizations, and health plans, SafeinHome combines highly trained Remote Supports staff with technology to deliver outcome-driven support that reduces crises, improves daily living success, and increases choice and dignity.

Learn more at www.safeinhome.com

About SEMCAP Health

SEMCAP Health is a distinctive investment platform within SEMCAP. Fueled by a leading investment team and a network of Senior Operating Advisors with deep operating and investing experience, SEMCAP Health makes growth equity investments in next generation healthcare technology and tech-enabled services businesses. SEMCAP Health invests with the intention to generate outsized financial returns while advancing healthcare quality, affordability, experience, and health equity. For more information about SEMCAP Health, please visit www.semcap.com/seminalhealthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about SafeinHome’s plans, expected growth, and anticipated impact. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. SafeinHome undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Clare Husbands

SafeinHome

chusbands@safeinhome.com | 1-855-476-6665

Michelle Musburger

SEMCAP Healthcare

michelle@musburger.com | 1-773-230-0629