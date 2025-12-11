Hypersante Introduces the 2026 Longevity and Biohacking Summit in Paris

Paris, France, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypersanté, a leading organisation in longevity, biohacking and health optimisation events, is pleased to announce L'Hypersanté – Paris 2026, the flagship summit on longevity and biohacking, scheduled in Paris on 21 and 22 March 2026. This innovative event will bring together a diverse assembly of scientific experts, practitioners, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to explore the latest advances in longevity and biohacking.





Co-founded by Cüneyt Alkan and Anna Goi, Hypersanté has established itself as a pioneering force promoting optimal health through its events, digital content platform, community club and marketplace dedicated to health optimisation solutions. The upcoming summit is expected to become a landmark event internationally, fostering collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of extended healthy lifespan and enhanced wellbeing.

The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops, including 35 conferences and 20 hands-on practical sessions. Participants will engage with thought leaders and innovators shaping the future of health and longevity. The programme covers cutting-edge topics such as biohacking techniques, nutrition, fitness, mindset enhancement, nootropics, advanced technologies, sleep optimisation, biological age assessment, breathwork, ice baths, yoga, oxygen therapy, regeneration, anti-ageing strategies, microbiome health, fasting, Qi Gong, dream machines and red-light therapy.

Featured Speakers (based on previous editions) include:

Dr Anne Sokolowski (Integrative Medicine)

Dr Catherine Rossi (Dental Surgeon)

Dr Aurelien Nuñez (Functional & Nutritional Medicine Expert)

Dr Sina Gombert (Integrative General Medicine)

Christian Drapeau (Stem Cell Researcher)

Dr Frédéric Lange (Aesthetic Surgeon)

Dr Guénolé Addor (Anti-ageing & Longevity Physician)

Dr Stéphane Résimont (ENT, Functional & Anti-ageing Medicine)

Gaëlle Baldassari (Founder of “Kiffe ton Cycle”)

Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Entrepreneur & Business Leader in Longevity)

Tule Park (Founder, Skin Diligent & Epigenetic Skincare)

Christian Boyer (PhD in Health Biology & Micronutrition)

Kevin Finel (President of the ARCHE School of Ericksonian Hypnosis)

Dr Jean-Philippe Wagner (Physician & Oncologist)

Dr Pablo Buono (Integrative Medicine)

Nassim Sahili (Sport Coach)

Dr Pierre Maldiney (Cardiologist)

Vincent Pacton (Physiotherapist)

Camille Lieners (Biologist, Expert in Immunonutrition)

Damien Maya (Meditation & Stress Management Coach)

Staiv Gentis (Trainer & Martial Arts Expert)

With an expected attendance of around 1,000 participants and 50 exhibiting brands, the event will take place at the H4 Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel Hotel, Metro Line 14 Village Olympic in France, providing an immersive environment designed for impactful experiences and knowledge sharing. Attendees will benefit from live access via smartphone, a networking app with exclusive content and meetings, and a one-year membership to the Hypersanté Club, dedicated to an active community focused on optimal health.

“L'Hypersanté – Paris 2026 represents a unique opportunity to gather the brightest minds dedicated to advancing human health,” says Ana Goi, Co-founder of Hypersanté. “We are excited to host this event in Paris, a city synonymous with innovation and culture, to inspire meaningful discussions that will propel the future of health optimisation.”

Hypersanté’s commitment to advancing longevity science and biohacking is reflected in its holistic approach to health optimisation. Through this summit, the organisation aims to equip individuals with essential tools and insights to enhance their quality of life and achieve their health goals.

For more details about L'Hypersanté – Paris 2026 and to receive updates, interested parties are invited to visit the official website: https://www.hypersante.com/e/paris-2026/fr

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where does the event take place?

21 and 22 March 2026 at the H4 Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel Hotel, Paris, France.

What are the opening hours?

Saturday 21 March 2026: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday 22 March 2026: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

How to access the venue?

Metro line 13 (Carrefour Pleyel station) or RER D (Stade de France station).

What is included in the PASS PARIS 2026 – Early Bird?

Full weekend access (Saturday and Sunday), entry to all conferences and workshops, free exploration of the Longevity Village, live access from your smartphone, dedicated networking app with exclusive content, and a one-year membership to the Hypersanté Club. Standard price: €249.

What is included in the VIP PASS PARIS 2026 – Early Bird?

All PASS PARIS benefits plus: access to the private Friday dinner with speakers and special guests, VIP lounge, front-row seating, exclusive matchmaking between VIPs, speakers and partners.

What is included in the PASS ONLINE – Early Bird?

Live access to all conferences from home, ability to switch between rooms via computer or phone, official networking app, live Q&A participation, online access to the Longevity Village to discover brands, contact exhibitors and access exclusive offers. Includes a one-year membership to the Hypersanté Club.

Who organises the event?

Organised by SAS PHELYPEA – 92951184800012, co-founded by Cüneyt Alkan and Anna Goi.

Any additional information?

Programme, schedule and speaker list are provided for informational purposes and may be subject to change. For any additional questions, please consult the official website.





