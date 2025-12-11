The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) Releases 2026 Statistics Publication Schedule

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2026 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.
Please note, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, CREA’s monthly statistics package will be released at 5 a.m. EST and its latest quarterly forecast will be released at 10 a.m. EST.
|Publication date
|Package(s)
|Thursday, January 15, 2026
|Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
|Wednesday, February 18, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Tuesday, March 17, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Thursday, April 16, 2026
|Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
|Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
|Tuesday, August 18, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Tuesday, September 15, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Friday, October 16, 2026
|Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|Monthly statistics
|Tuesday, December 15, 2026
|Monthly statistics
