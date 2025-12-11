The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) Releases 2026 Statistics Publication Schedule

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2026 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.

Please note, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, CREA’s monthly statistics package will be released at 5 a.m. EST and its latest quarterly forecast will be released at 10 a.m. EST.

Publication date Package(s) Thursday, January 15, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Monthly statistics Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Monthly statistics Thursday, April 16, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast Thursday, May 14, 2026 Monthly statistics Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Monthly statistics Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Monthly statistics Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Monthly statistics Friday, October 16, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Monthly statistics Tuesday, December 15, 2026 Monthly statistics



About The Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

The Canadian Real Estate Association

Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460

E-mail: pleduc@CREA.ca