The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) Releases 2026 Statistics Publication Schedule

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2026 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.

Please note, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, CREA’s monthly statistics package will be released at 5 a.m. EST and its latest quarterly forecast will be released at 10 a.m. EST.

Publication datePackage(s)
Thursday, January 15, 2026Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Wednesday, February 18, 2026Monthly statistics
Tuesday, March 17, 2026Monthly statistics
Thursday, April 16, 2026Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Thursday, May 14, 2026Monthly statistics
Tuesday, June 16, 2026Monthly statistics
Wednesday, July 15, 2026Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Tuesday, August 18, 2026Monthly statistics
Tuesday, September 15, 2026Monthly statistics
Friday, October 16, 2026Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Tuesday, November 17, 2026Monthly statistics
Tuesday, December 15, 2026Monthly statistics


