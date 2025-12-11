New Findings From the 2025 National Survey of Area Agencies on Aging

Washington, DC, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) have been the cornerstone of home and community-based services for older adults and caregivers across the United States. Today, USAging announces the release of the 2025 National AAA Survey Chartbook, AAAs Respond to Complex Community Needs: Trends and New Directions From the National Survey of Area Agencies on Aging. The new data underscores the vital role AAAs play and how they are adapting to meet the increasingly complex needs of a growing older adult population.

Key Findings From the 2025 Survey Include:

Core Services Under Pressure: AAAs continue to rely heavily on Older Americans Act (OAA) funding to deliver essential services such as nutrition, in-home care, case management, transportation and evidence-based health programs.

Seventy-one percent of AAAs report waitlists for OAA services, with home-delivered meals, homemaker services and personal care among the most requested.

Nearly all AAAs (99 percent) serve caregivers of older adults, and most also assist older caregivers raising relative children (95 percent) and caregivers of adults with disabilities (94 percent). However, 25 percent rely exclusively on OAA funding for these services, limiting their ability to meet demand.

AAAs are addressing critical community needs beyond core services, including social isolation (95 percent), housing supports (88 percent) and behavioral health (31 percent).

Ninety-four percent of AAAs identify lack of affordable housing for older adults as a top challenge. Significant unmet needs persist for innovative housing solutions (71 percent), grandfamily housing (60 percent) and homelessness prevention programs (59 percent).

AAAs enable millions of Americans to age with dignity in their homes and communities. Yet, the gap between growing needs and available resources is widening. Increased investment, innovative programs and strong partnerships are essential to sustain and expand their impact.

The Survey, conducted every three years and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, provides critical insights into how AAAs are evolving to meet the needs of older adults and caregivers nationwide. Access the Survey Chartbook at www.usaging.org/AAASurvey.

