Tevogen CEO Supports Local Law Enforcement with Personal Contribution of 230,000 Company’s Shares of Common Stock

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today announced that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi has donated 230,000 of his personal shares of common stock to the Warren Township Honorary Policemen’s Benevolent Association (P.B.A.) Local 235.

The Warren Township Honorary P.B.A. Local 235 is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local schools, community events, and charitable causes. The organization contributes to the D.A.R.E. and Explorer programs, provides assistance to families of fallen and injured police officers, and works to foster a strong relationship with Warren Township residents as well as P.B.A. Locals across New Jersey.

“Today, the Warren Township Honorary P.B.A. received an exceptional show of support from Dr. Ryan Saadi of Tevogen, whose generosity will make a meaningful and lasting impact on our community.

This contribution reinforces a principle we emphasize often at the Warren Police Department, safeguarding our town is both a team-wide and town-wide responsibility. When community leaders step forward in this manner, it affirms the importance of our officers’ work and reminds us that Warren, and the people who call it home, are truly remarkable.

The funds will be used to acquire critical equipment that enhances the safety of our officers and residents and strengthens the services we provide every day. In a profession where the stakes are high and challenges continue to evolve, this level of support ensures we remain prepared and protected.

We are deeply grateful to Dr. Saadi and Tevogen for their confidence in our mission and for investing directly in the wellbeing of our department and the Warren community,” said Robert Ferreiro, Chief of Police, Township of Warren.

Sharing his thoughts on the donation, William Keane stated, “As someone who served the Warren community for 35 years, including nearly a decade as Chief of Police, I know how essential it is for law-enforcement agencies to have the tools and support required to keep residents safe. Dr. Saadi’s donation reflects his deep commitment to this town and to the officers who protect it.

Tevogen has spent the past year earning recognition for its disciplined execution, expanding footprint, and the significant multi-billion-dollar potential of its long-term vision. What strikes me most is that this ambition has always been matched by a sense of responsibility to the communities we serve. Today’s contribution reflects that same principle of building for the future while ensuring that those on the front lines have what they need right now.

I’m proud to be part of an organization whose leadership invests not only in transformative science and technology, but also in the safety and wellbeing of the place we call home.”

The donation was conducted in accordance with SEC Rule 144 and Dr. Saadi will not receive any proceeds from the disposal of the securities.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a next-generation, socially integrated healthcare enterprise built on the principles of affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. The company leverages industry-leading artificial intelligence and precision T cell therapy platforms, a patient-first and cost-disciplined operating model, and strategic engagements with global technology leaders to support the development of advanced, life-saving therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and scalable solutions for the broader healthcare system.

Tevogen Bio, the company’s lead initiative, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single-HLA–restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells. The Tevogen Bio pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, with programs built on the company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform.

Tevogen.AI is designed to transform drug development by accelerating target detection, helping reduce failure rates, and supporting optimized clinical trial design through proprietary predictive technologies. The platform utilizes cloud and data services from leading technology providers, including Microsoft and Databricks, to advance its long-term ambition to predict the proteome for any given protein–HLA combination, enabling rapid and cost-efficient therapeutic discovery.

Tevogen is exploring future strategic initiatives that may include domestic generics, biosimilars, medical devices, and innovative insurance solutions for healthcare providers. Together, these programs reflect Tevogen’s mission to advance sustainable innovation and broaden patient access through a faster, more efficient, and more equitable healthcare model.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

