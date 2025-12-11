TLS Agency Rebrands to The Victor Group to Reflect Strategic Focus on End-To-End Platforms for Talent, Content, and Deals via AI-Enabled Brand Architecture

Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dec. 11, 2025 – For athletes, entertainers, and media leaders who want more than representation, The Victor Group (TVG) designs and delivers the path from contract to commercialization. Formerly TLS Agency, The Victor Group integrates strategy, content, community, technology, and deal-making under one roof. The benefit to clients is immediate: turning momentum into measurable growth.

Anchored in Durham and Atlanta with a national footprint and a full-scale content studio in Raleigh, TVG gives clients speed and trust. The rebrand signals an expanded, client-first model built to compete with the largest global firms, while staying personal, accountable, and outcomes-obsessed. Guiding this expansion, entrepreneur and executive strategist Donald Thompson has been named executive chair.

“TLS has always championed talent. The Victor Group expands that promise,” said Cicero Leak, Chief Executive Officer. “From contract to commercialization, we bring the full toolkit—brand, content, marketing, partnerships, and innovation—so our clients don’t just navigate the industry; they shape it. Trust and our clients’ best interests sit at the center of every decision.”

For more than 20 years, TLS has represented renowned talent including Grammy-winning singer and actress Fantasia Barrino, entrepreneur and television personality Daymond John, acclaimed actress April Parker Jones, NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton, and media personality Big Tigger. The shift to The Victor Group marks a new era, one where sports, media, entertainment, marketing, artificial intelligence, and commercialization converge under a single, unified brand built to support modern talent

at every career stage.

WHY THE REBRAND: TURNING TALENT INTO MEASURABLE GROWTH

Today’s athletes, entertainers, creators, and media leaders don’t compete on talent alone. They win with infrastructure—a connected ecosystem that accelerates visibility, influence, and commercial opportunity. TVG brings this together under one roof:

Brand architecture and identity (positioning, narrative, visuals, voice)

Corporate partnerships and commercialization (sponsorships, licensing, equity)

Media development and high-volume content (video, audio, social, storytelling)

Audience strategy, community building, and monetization (events that turn fans into communities)

Digital visibility, thought leadership, and executive positioning

Marketing and public relations (campaigns that travel across platforms)

AI-driven insights and analytics (influence scoring, audience fit, market timing)

Business operations, advisory support, and long-term planning (durability and governance)

The outcome is holistic 360° career and brand management spanning ideation, influence-building, and income generation.

THE ADVANTAGE: PARTNERSHIP, TECHNOLOGY, AND CREATIVE SCALE

Through its partnership with Thompson and his associated portfolio companies, The Victor Group gains expanded capability across:

Technology and AI: Advanced data, analytics, and influence scoring tools that inform strategy

and sponsorship fit—quietly guiding decisions while relationships lead.

Marketing and creative: Award-winning brand development, campaign design, thought

leadership, and digital execution.

Innovation and advisory: Enterprise-grade counsel for building businesses, IP, and durable platforms.

Content production: Access to a full-scale studio in Raleigh supporting video, photography, podcasting, and social-first content.

This integrated ecosystem guides clients smoothly through every phase, including contract, brand development, content creation, audience building, AI-driven insights, strategic partnerships, and ultimately to legacy.

A DIVISION MODEL BUILT TO WIN

TVG operates three divisions rooted in Durham and Atlanta with clients across the country:

Victor Sports : Athletes, coaches, NIL talent, and on-air sports personalities

: Athletes, coaches, NIL talent, and on-air sports personalities Victor Entertainment : Actors, comedians, directors, producers, musicians, and creators

: Actors, comedians, directors, producers, musicians, and creators Victor Media: Broadcasters, commentators, journalists, and digital hosts

Across divisions, clients access brand architecture, content creation, strategic marketing, AI-supported growth, and commercialization.

INTRODUCING THE RALEIGH CONTENT STUDIO

This state-of-the-art facility is designed for rapid, consistent, high-quality output—essential in a digital-first landscape where visibility and volume drive opportunity:

High-production video

Professional photography

Podcast and audio creation

Social-first content development

Campaign and creative direction

Scripted and unscripted storytelling

Trust is at the foundation of TVG’s operating system. Advice is transparent and conflict-aware,

negotiations are aligned to a client’s best interests, and accountability is measurable.

“We’re building an ecosystem designed for modern talent. The future belongs to those who combine clarity, content, technology, and community,” said Donald Thompson, Executive Chair of The Victor Group.“More than agents, we’re brand architects. That architecture helps talent convert momentum into measurable growth.”

In addition to Leak and Thompson, the leadership team includes:

Chuck Stinson – Managing Director, Victor Sports

Tristian Turner – Head of Brand Partnerships

Jarmal Belcher – Head of WNBA and FIBA

Bob Batchelor – Chief Creative Officer

ABOUT THE VICTOR GROUP

The Victor Group (TVG) is a modern talent management and brand architecture firm representing athletes, entertainers, creators, coaches, directors, and on-air personalities. With a 360° ecosystem spanning brand, content, marketing, technology, and commercialization, TVG helps talent build influence, expand opportunity, and create lasting impact. More than agents, we’re brand architects. Roots: Durham and Atlanta. Studio: Raleigh. Footprint: Clients across the United States. Learn more: victorgrp.com

