Pixalate’s November 2025 LATAM SSP ‘Direct’ Access to Top 100 Mobile Apps Rankings: Google AdExchange No. 1 on Google Play Store (97%)

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released the November 2025 Latin America (LATAM) Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) ‘Direct’ Access to Top 100 Mobile Apps Rankings.

This report analyzes the top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) in LATAM that have direct-seller relationships with mobile apps featured in the Top 100 within Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index during November 2025.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed app-ads.txt files from 600+ mobile apps featured in Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index to compile this research.

Google Play Store SSP Direct Access Leaders in LATAM - November 2025

Rank SSP 1 Google Ad Exchange (97%) 2 Magnite (96%) 3 PubMatic (95%)





Apple App Store SSP Direct Access Leaders in LATAM - November 2025

Rank SSP 1 Google Ad Exchange (100%) 2 Pubmatic (100%) 3 Magnite (98%)





In addition to the LATAM report, Pixalate released SSP Direct Access rankings for Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and North America.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the November 2025 LATAM SSP Direct Seller Rankings (the "Report"), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”