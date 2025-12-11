Mullen Hospitality Management Appointed Operator of JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort All-Inclusive in Costa Rica

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mullen Hospitality Management ("MHM") has been appointed as the official franchise operator JW Marriott Costa Elena All-Inclusive in Costa Rica, introducing the JW Marriott brand’s first-ever all-inclusive experience. It also marks the first time Mullen Hospitality Management operates a JW Marriott all-inclusive resort.

The project includes a US $60 million investment in upgrades and enhancements led by Mullen Real Estate Capital and managed by Mullen Hospitality Management designed to elevate an established resort into a luxury all-inclusive destination that aligns with Costa Elena’s vision for thoughtful development and sustainability.

Located in Costa Elena, a luxury region in northwestern Costa Rica known for its dramatic coastline, rich biodiversity, and proximity to national parks, the resort will redefine the all-inclusive category through JW Marriott’s signature pillars of exceptional hospitality, holistic well-being, and culinary craftsmanship – creating an experience that blends elevated design, intuitive service, and authentic connection to place.

A New Benchmark for Luxury All-Inclusive Hospitality

Scheduled to open in fall 2026, the JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort All-Inclusive will feature:

415 luxury accommodations, including 45 Griffin Club rooms and suites with private check-in, butler service, and exclusive pool and beach access.

Eleven restaurants and bars highlighting globally inspired dining and locally influenced flavors.

A 44,000-square-foot pool complex and 10,000-square-foot spa and wellness center featuring hydrotherapy and restorative treatment journeys.

20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ideal for corporate retreats, destination weddings, and group celebrations.

Curated experiences celebrating Costa Rica’s natural wonders — from volcano exploration to sunset kayaking.

Guided by JW Marriott’s philosophy of mindfulness and holistic well-being, the resort will introduce an elevated all-inclusive experience that blends thoughtful design, intuitive service, and enriching moments crafted to nourish body, mind, and spirit.

Leadership Perspective

“Being chosen to operate the flagship JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort All-Inclusive is an extraordinary privilege,” said Jeff Mullen, CEO of Mullen Hospitality Management. “This project reflects our commitment to redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality through transformative guest experiences, exceptional service, and a deep respect for Costa Rica’s authenticity and natural beauty.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Costa Elena community and regional stakeholders to ensure the resort continues to support local sustainability, economic opportunity, and environmental protection,” added Mullen.

Mullen Hospitality Management is led by founder and CEO Jeff Mullen, a travel, hospitality and real-estate investment veteran with more than three decades of global experience. The executive team includes Matthias Hohner, Vice President of Commercial Sales; Jessica Gonzalez, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations; Brian Berger, Vice President of Finance; Sandra Blum, General Manager of the Costa Elena property; and Kimberly Cover, Director of Sales & Marketing for the resort.

A Partner in Excellence and Community

Mullen Hospitality Management’s owner-minded approach emphasizes transparency, disciplined planning, and a long-term commitment to community vibrancy and destination success. Guided by values of authenticity, teamwork, sustainability, and passion, the company focuses on elevated guest experiences and responsible stewardship in every environment it serves.

About Mullen Hospitality Management

Mullen Hospitality Management ("MHM") is an owner-minded hospitality company specializing in luxury and all-inclusive resort operations. Founded by Jeff Mullen, MHM combines disciplined financial oversight with the art of hospitality to deliver exceptional guest experiences and sustainable results for owners. Led by a team of seasoned hospitality professionals with decades of experience across global luxury and all-inclusive brands, MHM provides the expertise, insight, and leadership needed to bring world-class resort developments to life.

Contact Info



Jessica Gonzalez, Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations for Mullen Hospitality Management

jessica.gonzalez@mullenhospitality.com

+1 786-546-1386